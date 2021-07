National and global chains are moving into San Antonio, but there's still plenty of space for local talents to stretch their legs. Despite a trying year for business with setbacks brought on by the pandemic, at least 16 local restaurants have managed to grow their footprint in the San Antonio market. For some, like Wayne's Wings and Comfort Cafe, the openings marks a milestone for growth. Others, like Project Pollo and Burger Boy, seem be announcing new locations every other month.