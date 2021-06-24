Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wallace, CA

Modesto Man Charged With Burglarizing Calaveras Post Office

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWallace, CA — The US Department of Justice announces that a central valley man is charged with forcibly breaking into the post office building in Wallace. The incident happened back on July 2 of 2020. Charges were brought against 40-year-old Thomas Patrick Day of Modesto following a joint investigation by the US Postal Inspection Service and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Modesto, CA
Crime & Safety
Modesto, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Modesto, CA
City
Wallace, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal#Post Office#Prison#Us Department Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy