Modesto Man Charged With Burglarizing Calaveras Post Office
Wallace, CA — The US Department of Justice announces that a central valley man is charged with forcibly breaking into the post office building in Wallace. The incident happened back on July 2 of 2020. Charges were brought against 40-year-old Thomas Patrick Day of Modesto following a joint investigation by the US Postal Inspection Service and the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.www.mymotherlode.com
