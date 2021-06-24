Cancel
Why does everyone want to work with Steven Soderbergh?

By Clark Collis
EW.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Soderbergh has repeatedly been able to gather all-star casts on movies like Ocean's Eleven, Contagion, and Logan Lucky, with many actors more than happy to work for the filmmaker on multiple occasions. The director's new film, the twisty, period crime tale No Sudden Move (out on HBO Max, July 1), for example, features numerous notable Soderbergh veterans including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Bill Duke as well as new acting recruits Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Noah Jupe, and Frankie Shaw.

Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Review: Everyone's in on the game in former Baton Rouge director Soderbergh's 'No Sudden Move'

If "Ocean's Eleven" were grimier, set in the '50s and shot with fisheye lenses, you'd have something close to "No Sudden Move." Now streaming on HBO Max, director Steven Soderbergh's latest movie has an excellent cast led by Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro. Though there are a few too many twists, "No Sudden Move" is another fine example of Soderbergh working in his main bag — the heist movie.
MoviesCollider

Steven Soderbergh Considering Another 'Ocean's' Movie, Says Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle has worked with director Steven Soderbergh on six films, including Traffic, Out of Sight, and their latest collaboration, No Sudden Move. But maybe most beloved is their work together in the Ocean’s trilogy of films, in which Cheadle plays the British explosives expert Basher. While the original crew hasn’t made a new film in the series since 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, according to Cheadle, Soderbergh has discussed making the fourth film in the series.
MoviesThe Ringer

The Enduring Thrill Ride of Steven Soderbergh Heist Movies

This Thursday, the film No Sudden Move comes to HBO Max. It’s a period crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, which centers on a scheme—oh, you stopped reading after “crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh,” didn’t you? Fair enough. After all, we have decades of evidence that this particular combination of genre and director produces consistently excellent results.
MoviesDecider

‘No Sudden Move’ Ends With A Surprise Cameo From a Steven Soderbergh Favorite

Warning: This article contains major No Sudden Move spoilers. Seriously, save this one to read until after you’ve seen the movie!. No Sudden Move—a new period crime drama from director Steven Soderbergh that opened in theaters and on HBO Max today—has a very impressive cast. Don Cheadle and Benicio del Toro star as small-time criminals; David Harbour and Amy Seimetz star as the middle-class family who get caught up in their scheme; Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser, and Bill Duke star as various mob bosses in the city; and Jon Hamm stars as the detective battling organized crime.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Steven Soderbergh Says ‘Kimi’ Is A Cross Between ‘The Conversation,’ ‘Rear Window’ & ‘Panic Room’

When Steven Soderbergh first announced his next film, “Kimi,” with Zoe Kravitz for HBO Max — the one that’ll arrive after “No Sudden Move,” which is being released today, not much about it was known. It was dubbed a mystery thriller, written by veteran screenwriter David Koepp, and about an “agoraphobic tech worker that stumbles on some evidence of a violent crime over the course of a routine work project.” Intriguing but still slightly vague.
MoviesPolygon

Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move blends three movies, and they all rule

Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max film No Sudden Move starts like all heist movies: with what’s supposed to be a simple job. A small team of criminals are hired with the promise of an easy payday. They’re told to put on masks and “babysit” a family by breaking into their home and holding them hostage at gunpoint. After three hours of this, the job will be done, and they can leave the family unharmed, and get paid. Of course it doesn’t go that way. It never does. Before long, everything spirals out of control as one crew’s score splinters into multiple schemes and wickedly sharp cinematic chaos. And all of it gestures at the true cause of the violence: not the greed of petty thieves, but the rot at the heart of the project called America.
Movies

Don Cheadle Steals the Show in Steven Soderbergh's Twisty Heist Caper No Sudden Move

Almost nothing is clear at the start of Steven Soderbergh’s playful but pointed neo-noir No Sudden Move, set in 1954 Detroit: Ex-con Curt Goynes (Don Cheadle) accepts a fishy-sounding job from a mysterious middleman known as Jones (Brendan Fraser). All he has to do is “babysit” a family while another one of Jones’ guys escorts the head of the household, a midlevel auto executive, to his office to retrieve a piece of secret paperwork from a safe. It’s one of those what’s-going-on? setups that throws you in at the deep end.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Oscar-Nominated Producer Alexander Rodnyansky Reteams With Andrey Zvyagintsev, Kantemir Balagov, Partners With Steven Soderbergh

Top Russian producer Alexander Rodnyansky, who was Oscar nominated for Andrey Zvyagintsev’s films “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” is reteaming with Zvyagintsev for his first English-language film, and with Kantemir Balagov, who directed “Beanpole,” best director winner in Cannes Un Certain Regard in 2019. Rodnyansky will also co-produce a documentary by Godfrey Reggio alongside Steven Soderbergh.
TV & VideosKankakee Daily Journal

Martha Stewart, Steven Soderbergh and a 'Scrubs' reunion

A fixture of lifestyle entertainment for some four decades gets a “new” series. And that’s a good thing. Discovery+ streams the eight-episode instructional “Martha Gets Down and Dirty.” She offers tips for preparing and maintaining garden beds from her estate in Bedford, N.Y. She also shares some decor ideas. She will be joined by longtime collaborator and creative director Kevin Sharkey and gardener Ryan McCallister, as well as bold-faced names who drop by for some advice.
MoviesKENS 5

‘No Sudden Move’ Review: Steven Soderbergh reasserts himself as master of the caper

Does anyone today make movies as effortlessly cool as Steven Soderbergh?. It’s a different question, mind you, than to ask if anyone today were making cooler movies than Steven Soderbergh. One person’s twisty crime caper could be another’s naptime. But when Don Cheadle, his Marvel armor exchanged for a lower-rung mobster’s gruff swagger, strides at dawn through a 1950s Detroit in decline backed by a suspenseful-sexy score as carnivalesque font teases an infinitely delectable cast to open “No Sudden Move”, you sit a little straighter. You look a little closer. You focus your attention a little tighter so minor details suddenly sound louder—footfalls seem heavier, voices rumble in a deeper tenor.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Steven Soderbergh’s LOGAN LUCKY

Steven Soderbergh is one of the finest directors to ever work in the Hollywood game. Films like Out Of Sight, Sex Lies And Video Tape, Traffic, Solaris, The Limey et al show that he’s up there with the likes of John Ford, Howard Hawks, Alfred Hitchcock. He’s truly one of the greats, with an understanding of how to handle genre, tone and style. He announced his retirement from filmmaking back in 2011, but thankfully he wasn’t true to his word and he returned with 2017’s Logan Lucky, a comedic heist movie starring Channing Tatum (Soderbergh’s new go-to leading man), Adam Driver and Daniel Craig. It’s with a slightly heavy heart that I report that it’s a a solid flick, however it lacks the Soderbergh spark that made Ocean’s 11 (and its sequels) such a joy.
MoviesDecider

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ Almost Had a Much Darker Ending, Says Writer

Warning: This interview contains spoilers for No Sudden Move on HBO Max. The last 25 minutes of Steven Soderbergh‘s new star-studded crime drama, No Sudden Move—which opened in theaters and on HBO Max on Thursday—takes a turn you likely won’t see coming. For screenwriter Ed Solomon (Men in Black, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure), who had previously collaborated with Soderbergh on the HBO series Mosiac, that turning point was both incredibly challenging, and incredibly rewarding.
MoviesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘No Sudden Move’ on HBO Max, a Steven Soderbergh Period Thriller With More Twists Than You Can Count

No Sudden Move, now on HBO Max, may be seen as Steven Soderbergh’s truest return to form, and this time we mean it. It’s shot in Detroit, like parts of his masterwork, Out of Sight; it’s rangy and ambitious, like Traffic; it’s loaded with talent, like Ocean’s 11. He assembles some from within his stable and some from without — Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser (!) and [NAME REDACTED, ALTHOUGH YOU MIGHT ALREADY KNOW IT, AND NO, SORRY, IT’S NOT STREEP]. The thought that someone might look at the aforementioned facts and not want to press play seems beyond the pale.

