Why does everyone want to work with Steven Soderbergh?

Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max film No Sudden Move starts like all heist movies: with what’s supposed to be a simple job. A small team of criminals are hired with the promise of an easy payday. They’re told to put on masks and “babysit” a family by breaking into their home and holding them hostage at gunpoint. After three hours of this, the job will be done, and they can leave the family unharmed, and get paid. Of course it doesn’t go that way. It never does. Before long, everything spirals out of control as one crew’s score splinters into multiple schemes and wickedly sharp cinematic chaos. And all of it gestures at the true cause of the violence: not the greed of petty thieves, but the rot at the heart of the project called America.