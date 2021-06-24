Why does everyone want to work with Steven Soderbergh?
Steven Soderbergh has repeatedly been able to gather all-star casts on movies like Ocean's Eleven, Contagion, and Logan Lucky, with many actors more than happy to work for the filmmaker on multiple occasions. The director's new film, the twisty, period crime tale No Sudden Move (out on HBO Max, July 1), for example, features numerous notable Soderbergh veterans including Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, and Bill Duke as well as new acting recruits Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Noah Jupe, and Frankie Shaw.ew.com
