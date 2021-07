BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island man has been indicted for allegedly strangling and killing a dog while on a FaceTime video call with his family. Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini said Thursday that on May 9, the suspect, 23-year-old Keenan Castro of Brentwood, found a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix, named Donny, that had run away from a home in Central Islip.