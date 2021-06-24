He Sold His Startup to Microsoft for $100 Million and Produced a George Takei Broadway Musical. He Says the Work Isn't All That Different
Depending on what circles you run in, you might know Lorenzo Thione as a serial entrepreneur, a venture capital investor, a leader for LGBTQ+ rights, or even a Broadway producer. While the hats Thione wears might seem unrelated, for him, they are all tied by a common thread: elevating stories and opportunities for those who are often underrepresented.www.inc.com
Comments / 0