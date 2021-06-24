He Sold His Startup to Microsoft for $100 Million and Produced a George Takei Broadway Musical. He Says the Work Isn't All That Different

For founders looking to take their company public, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) offer a less risky, shorter alternative to traditional IPOs, if a few best practices are observed. In a SPAC, companies are formed in order to raise capital in an initial public offering and then uses the cash to acquire a private company, thereby taking it public, usually within a two-year time frame. The process recently has become popular, especially because SPACs allow founders to avoid the extensive disclosures mandated by the traditional IPO process. Often, SPAC investors don't even know the startup they will be acquiring--earning SPACs the nickname of "blank-check companies." In 2021, there were 30 percent more SPAC issuances than traditional IPOs, according to The Financial Times.