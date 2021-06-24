Cancel
He Sold His Startup to Microsoft for $100 Million and Produced a George Takei Broadway Musical. He Says the Work Isn't All That Different

By Teresa Xie
Inc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDepending on what circles you run in, you might know Lorenzo Thione as a serial entrepreneur, a venture capital investor, a leader for LGBTQ+ rights, or even a Broadway producer. While the hats Thione wears might seem unrelated, for him, they are all tied by a common thread: elevating stories and opportunities for those who are often underrepresented.

BusinessInc.com

Former Evernote CEO Phil Libin on What Your Company Can Learn From His $100 Million Investor Pitch

"It's a pretty good time to fundraise," says Phil Libin, the former managing director of investment firm General Catalyst and co-founder of Evernote. That's probably an understatement, considering his latest company, Mmhmm, which is just a year old, wasn't planning on raising new funding until 2022. It has no pitch deck and yet last week, it announced that it had pulled in a whopping $100 million.
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez to produce and star in Broadway musical project for TV

Jennifer Lopez is going Broadway. JLo has reportedly partnered with Oracle scion and Hollywood producer David Ellison’s production outfit, Skydance, to develop musical projects for TV and film. The musicals will be based on the Concord Theatricals library, which includes the Rodgers & Hammerstein catalog. Rodgers & Hammerstein’s famed musicals...
Small BusinessTechCrunch

Bambee founder talks about entrenched fundraising challenges facing Black founders

But he found getting funded a challenge in spite of his background. He said that as a Black man, he had to move more carefully in the startup world. “I think it came as part of the complexities of navigating a mostly white male ecosystem, a mostly straight cis white male ecosystem that either helps you create some skills that make you really effective at the job, or generates so much resentment that it becomes hard to be effective. […] I think that I was always one comment away from the opposite direction [I ended up going],” he explained.
BusinessFast Company

How Warner Bros. is using ‘Space Jam’ to get into the NFT business

Ever since the NFT phenomenon took off several months ago, it’s been all about exclusivity and the value that exclusivity drives—i.e., a lot of money. Digital artists like Beeple have auctioned off NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, of their artwork for tens of millions of dollars at auction houses like Christie’s. Video snippets of highlights from the NBA—say, LeBron James dunking—have generated over $300 million in sales.
RetailInc.com

3 Trends to Watch in the Post-Covid Retail Digital Transformation

E-commerce received a huge boost during the pandemic. Retailers adapted to the new world with online ordering and curbside pickup. Brands with clever storytelling and direct-to-consumer selling strategies capitalized on consumers' emotional dependence appeared to fill any void left by the pandemic. Many local stores had to shut down or adapt to changing conditions by re-inventing as dark stores-stores with no front that are used as warehouses or distribution centers. Local stores implemented online point-of-sale systems to promote touchless operation-all boosting the omnichannel importance. The post-Covid landscape provides 3 major opportunities to embrace digital transformation:
SocietyInc.com

She Had No LGBTQ Role Model at Work. So She Built a Tech Platform for Inclusive Mentoring

Hayley Sudbury is the founder and CEO of Werkin, a technology platform that helps employers increase diversity and inclusion through mentoring and coaching. Founded in 2016, the company has raised $3 million from angel investors and counts the multinational assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services firm EY among its clients. Sudbury, 42, was born in North Queensland, Australia, and immigrated to London before settling in New York in 2019. An outspoken member of the LGBTQ community, she was inspired to start Werkin after her own experience of self-discovery while working as an executive at Barclays. --As told to Shivani Vora.
EconomyStarTrek.com

Playmates Toys Boldly Returns To The Star Trek Universe

Playmates Toys and ViacomCBS Consumer Products today announced that ViacomCBS has awarded the global toy company with the licensing rights for action figures, vehicles and ships, role play and other toy categories for all Star Trek properties. Playmates will launch its new Star Trek toy line in 2022, following Star Trek’s entry into kids’ content with the premiere of Star Trek: Prodigy, the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences.
MoviesGeekTyrant

STAR TREK IV: THE VOYAGE HOME Returns to Theaters Next Month

Next month, Fathom Events and Paramount Pictures will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home by bringing it back to select movie theaters across the nation. Screenings will be available at 3 PM and 7 PM on August 19 and August 22 with tickets available now. The film stars William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, George Takei, Walter Koenig, and Nichelle Nichols and will also include the “Three Picture Saga” featurette which has cast and crew looking back over the story arc that spans Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and The Voyage Home.
BusinessNewsTimes

NFT Startup Venture Notables Draws CAA, UTA, WME as Advisors (EXCLUSIVE)

Investment firm Forest Road Co. has enlisted Hollywood’s largest talent agencies CAA, UTA and WME to help launch the NFT sales venture Notables. Notables is designed to serve as both a creator of NFTs and as an online sales platform for the “non-fungible tokens” offered up for auction as unique digital items often aimed at super-fans of a given sector or personality. Notables describes CAA, UTA and WME as “stakeholders” in the company, although it’s not clear if there is direct investment. Creative marketing agency Matte Project is also on board as a stakeholder.
Behind Viral VideosInc.com

TikTok and Buzzfeed Are Disrupting a $250B Industry

Animation is a $250 billion a year industry that despite its heavy use of technology has remained surprisingly hidebound when developing their core product: branded character-based intellectual property. A Disney movie, for example, typically takes years to make and, though the studio exposes character brands to test audiences, the content...
Hair CareInc.com

Beyond Securing the Bag: My Story as a Black Female Founder Raising Venture Capital

I've spent more time and money on hair than I'd even like to recall. As a child, relaxers transformed my thick, coarse hair into something straight and manageable, but they turned my shoulder-length hair into a short, brittle, hot mess. As a teenager, I transitioned to weaves and extensions and I would spend hours in the salon or my cousin's kitchen getting my hair done. Later, working in corporate America amplified this pressure to show up every day with an "acceptable" hairstyle. And after years of pouring hours into presses, braids, perms, sew-ins, and detangling, this process became break-every-damn-comb-and-scream frustrating. For many Black women like myself, that experience was the norm.
Texas StatePosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

This Tiny Texas Town is Powering Elon Musk’s Space Dreams

If you are a fan of space exploration, this is a pretty exciting time to be alive! Honestly, after the space shuttles were retired back in 2011 I was worried about where the space program in the United States (and the world, for that matter) was going. Since then, the rocket engines of my imagination have been re-ignited with a new space race amongst the world's billionaires.
MarketsInc.com

SPAC Success Can Hinge on This Single Factor

For founders looking to take their company public, special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) offer a less risky, shorter alternative to traditional IPOs, if a few best practices are observed. In a SPAC, companies are formed in order to raise capital in an initial public offering and then uses the cash to acquire a private company, thereby taking it public, usually within a two-year time frame. The process recently has become popular, especially because SPACs allow founders to avoid the extensive disclosures mandated by the traditional IPO process. Often, SPAC investors don't even know the startup they will be acquiring--earning SPACs the nickname of "blank-check companies." In 2021, there were 30 percent more SPAC issuances than traditional IPOs, according to The Financial Times.
Small BusinessInc.com

Small Biz Challenge: Virtual Studio Event with Carla Hall on Thursday, July 29

Join Inc. and The UPS Store on July 29 at the Small Biz Challenge: Virtual Studio Event hosted by chef, author, and TV host Carla Hall to find out!. Watch and learn as Carla Hall guides five talented small business owners through a gauntlet of challenges, testing every aspect of their business-ownership skills - from financial strategy to interpersonal communication and more. The small business owner who best demonstrates to Carla their ability to adapt, pivot and prove themselves unstoppable will be crowned the winner.

