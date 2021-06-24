The Romantic Drama Hidden Gem You Can Catch On Netflix
One of the most exciting aspects of the modern media landscape is the access to international films it provides. Barriers related to language and culture aren't nearly as solid as they were 20 years ago, and streaming makes foreign films as easy to watch as anything from Disney. Indeed, foreign language films are a never-ending source of hidden gems. "Hello, Love, Goodbye," now streaming on Netflix, is a sparkling example.www.looper.com
Comments / 0