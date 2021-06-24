The Romantic Drama Hidden Gem You Can Catch On Netflix

After watching the craze of K-Drama, the popular OTT Platform Netflix is releasing back to back new web series. At the starting of this week, the platform released a new K-Drama titled “You Are My Spring” on Monday, 5th July 2021. This new series is created by Kim Je-hyeon and developed under the Studio Dragon. In the series, the three characters deal with the stress of their miserable childhood. Their lives become more stressful and intertwine when an assassination takes place in the tower they used to live in.