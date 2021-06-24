Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Romantic Drama Hidden Gem You Can Catch On Netflix

By Helen A. Lee
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most exciting aspects of the modern media landscape is the access to international films it provides. Barriers related to language and culture aren't nearly as solid as they were 20 years ago, and streaming makes foreign films as easy to watch as anything from Disney. Indeed, foreign language films are a never-ending source of hidden gems. "Hello, Love, Goodbye," now streaming on Netflix, is a sparkling example.

www.looper.com

Comments / 0

Looper

Looper

15K+
Followers
20K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathryn Bernardo
Person
Alden Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hidden Gems#Drama#Philippine#Filipino#Abs Cbn News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Philippines
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videosthedigitalfix.com

Fear Street Netflix: when can you watch the Fear Street movies?

When can you watch Fear Street on Netflix? The popular R.L. Stine series of novels have been adapted into a horror movie trilogy for the streaming service. Across three movies, several sets of teens wrestle with a witch’s curse that looms over Shadyville, going right back to where it all began.
MoviesDaily Illini

Hidden Gem: ‘Phantom Thread’ (2017)

For the past two and half decades, Paul Thomas Anderson has been one of America’s most creative writers/directors. His eight feature films, starting with his tough tale of professional gamblers “Hard Eight” (1996) through the Oscar-nominated “Magnolia” (1999), “There Will be Blood” (2007) and “The Master” (2012) each feature refreshing original plots with variations on traditional narratives and richly defined characters by some of Hollywood’s finest actors.
TV Serieswmagazine.com

Mae Martin’s Feel Good Is a Netflix Hidden Gem

Mae Martin’s Netflix and Channel 4 series, Feel Good, hits many marks—it is a deadpan romantic comedy, a tender portrait of queer relationships, and an empathetic look at a newly sober person grappling with their lifelong addiction. Just like the critically acclaimed show’s main character Mae Martin, the real-life Martin...
TV & Videosindianapublicmedia.org

5 Dramas You Can Binge In One Weekend On Passport

Your search for a binge-worthy drama to watch this weekend is over. A good drama immediately pulls you into the story, makes you care about the characters, and throws in a few twists and turns to shake things up. And for PBS fans, it doesn’t matter if those twists are about a will-they-or-won’t-they romance or an unsolved murder … good drama is good drama.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Netflix K-drama You Are My Spring Cast: Meet The Cast Member of the Web Series!

After watching the craze of K-Drama, the popular OTT Platform Netflix is releasing back to back new web series. At the starting of this week, the platform released a new K-Drama titled “You Are My Spring” on Monday, 5th July 2021. This new series is created by Kim Je-hyeon and developed under the Studio Dragon. In the series, the three characters deal with the stress of their miserable childhood. Their lives become more stressful and intertwine when an assassination takes place in the tower they used to live in.
Moviesyoubeauty.com

10 Seriously Romantic Movies You Can Stream Right Now

If you are looking forward to spending some time watching romantic movies that will put you in the right mood, you should stream these charming movies. If you enjoy romantic movies with a high school setting, this movie is a great choice. Follow the story of Lara Jean as all the letters she wrote for her crushes get out.
TV Showswhathifi.com

15 of the best movies on Netflix right now

Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best movies on Netflix to watch right now. Stuck staring at the Netflix home page and wondering what to watch next? We've all been there. And while the best Netflix TV shows may steal the headlines and dominate office conversations, there are some great movies on Netflix too.
MoviesNBC News

Cannes Film Festival: 6 movies that could make a splash in 2021

The Cannes Film Festival kicked off last week, returning to the French Riviera for in-person festivities for the first time since Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” nabbed the top prize and conquered world cinema culture two years ago. The lineup of films at the 74th edition of Cannes is as rich...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Memoria’ Trailer: Tilda Swinton Stars in Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s English-Language Debut

Ever the weaver of mysterious, transcendent dramas that unfold across far-flung landscapes that stir awakenings in his protagonists, Apichatpong Weerasethakul returns with the long-awaited “Memoria.” This marks the Thai filmmaker’s English-language debut and his first pairing with Tilda Swinton. The film, which premieres July 15 at Cannes, will be released later this year in the United States by distributor Neon. An official trailer has been released in the meantime. Check it out below.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Tilda Swinton Is Haunted by a Mysterious Sound in the Trailer for 'Memoria'

Tilda Swinton plays a character shaken by a strange boom in the new trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s upcoming film, Memoria. In the film, Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a loud “bang” at daybreak, which triggers a mysterious sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.
TV & VideosAdvanced Television

Netflix lands Windfall movie

Windfall, a Hitchcockian thriller directed by Charlie McDowell and written by Justin Lader, has been acquired by Netflix for a reported “large 8-figure deal”. The movie stars Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother, Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Lily Collins (Les Misérables, Emily in Paris), and Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Jungle Cruise) and tells the story of a young couple who arrive at their vacation home to discover it is in the process of being robbed.
MoviesTelegraph

Bergman Island, Cannes review: two love stories intertwine in this dazzling, whipsmart drama

Dir: Mia Hansen-Løve; Starring: Vicky Krieps, Tim Roth, Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira. Cert tbc, 105 mins. Anthony Sanders (Tim Roth) is an acclaimed British director of what might be called elevated pulp: think blonde women, black jumpsuits, the flash of headlights in the blade of a knife. He’s also an Ingmar Bergman fanatic. He and his partner Chris (Phantom Thread’s Vicky Krieps), who’s a filmmaker herself, have gone on a writing retreat to the Swedish island of Fårö, which served as the austere auteur’s windswept base of operations from the early 1960s until his death. They’re staying at Bergman’s own house, and even sleeping in the bed from his 1973 masterpiece Scenes From a Marriage: “The film that made millions of people divorce,” the housekeeper proudly notes.
MoviesCollider

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Set to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Director Pablo Larraín’s highly-anticipated new film, Spencer, will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, per Variety. Kristen Stewart stars as Lady Diana in the drama, which focuses on the weekend when she decided to separate from her husband, Prince Charles, amid turbulent media attention around their relationship. Neon and Topic Studios have acquired US distribution rights for the film, expected to be a major awards season player in the fall.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Kumail Nanjiani to star in TV adaptation ‘Homeland Elegies’

Kumail Nanjiani is keeping his schedule full of late, what with starring in the upcoming The ‘Eternals’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ project’s he has now signed up to lead the series adaptation of ‘Homeland Elegies’. The FX limited series is based on Pultizer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar’s novel that delves into...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Bergman Island’ Review: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Meta Knockout Reimagines Scenes from a Marriage

A young Parisian filmmaker whose delicately personal work (“Eden,” “Things to Come,” “Goodbye, First Love,” et al.) illuminates the unbearable lightness of being with the soft touch of a late summer breeze, Mia Hansen-Løve may not be the first 21st-century auteur who comes to mind when people consider the portentous legacy of Ingmar Bergman, a man whose cinema stared into the void in the hopes of seeing its own reflection, and shouted down God’s silence with such howling rage that even his comedies are probably still echoing in eternity. From a distance, the idea of Hansen-Løve shooting an homage to Bergman feels like the equivalent of, say, Kacey Musgraves recording a covers album devoted to the Swedish doom metal band Candlemass.

Comments / 0

Community Policy