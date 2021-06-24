Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump aides ‘feared he’d die from Covid & he was given drug after emergency clearance for life-threatening illnesses’

By Lauren Fruen
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n904x_0aeKpAMK00

DONALD Trump's aides feared he would die from Covid as they sought emergency clearance for him to take an experimental drug, according to a new book.

The former president was "gravely ill" and "at least two of those briefed feared he wouldn’t make it out of hospital" according to an excerpt in The Washington Post on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uy8TC_0aeKpAMK00
Donald Trump aides 'feared he'd die from Covid, according to a new book Credit: Getty

"Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History" details how Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, "was consumed with fear that [the president] might die."

That led to aides desperately scrambling to use experimental drugs, the books claims.

"Trump’s doctors threw everything they could at the virus all at once," it adds.

The book - written by Post reporters Damian Paletta and Yasmeen Abutaleb - adds that virus caught "the White House unprepared."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpB17_0aeKpAMK00
Aides are said to have desperately scrambled to use experimental drugs on Trump Credit: Reuters

Aides had "not even briefed Vice President Mike Pence’s team on a plan to swear him in if Trump became incapacitated," it claims.

Trump was rushed to the Walter Reed medical center in Maryland back on October 2 last year and discharged 72 hours later after contracting the deadly virus.

Trump's aides are said to have appealed to Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration directly for the experimental monoclonal antibody, the new book claims.

It adds: "They kept pressing him to effectively cut corners."

Trump's illness was "far more serious than acknowledged at the time," the book alleges detailing how he was "given oxygen in an effort to stabilize him."

His diagnosis came as a slew of White House employees and guests also tested positive for the virus an event in the Rose Garden for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett turned out to be a super-spreader event.

Melania and Barron Trump, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie, Kayleigh McEnany, Hope Hicks, and several others, all contracted the virus in late September or early October.

Trump told a crowd in Arizona in November last year he "didn't feel too great" after he was diagnosed with the virus.

He said that when you are in his position, "you have a million doctors" working to get you better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CqOIk_0aeKpAMK00
Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for Covid Credit: Getty

Trump was one of a handful of people who were able to access the Regeneron one under “compassionate use” rules to treat coronavirus without enrolling in any study.

The drug is not a cure, but experimental antibody treatments like the one Trump was given are among the most promising therapies being tested for treating and preventing coronavirus infections.

The antibody drugs, which work to help the immune system clear the virus, are still in testing, and their safety and effectiveness aren't yet known.

"For me it was a cure," Trump said. "It wasn't a therapeutic. It was a cure."

He took regeneron in hospital, a cocktail of medications said to boost the immune system.

Trump said this treatment made him feel like "superman."

Trump was also on life-saving drug dexamethasone, which is only be given to severe Covid-19 patients.

Trump’s arrival back at the White House was carefully coordinated for the cameras.

He walked out of Walter Reed and gestured with a thumbs-up before stepping into an SUV to take him to a waiting navy helicopter.

After landing back on the South Lawn, he climbed the staircase, took off his mask and saluted from the South Portico balcony.

He later shared a video of his dramatic arrival on social media complete with a Hollywood-style soundtrack.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
211K+
Followers
22K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barron Trump
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Kayleigh Mcenany
Person
Hope Hicks
Person
Chris Christie
Person
Kellyanne Conway
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#The Washington Post#Supreme Court#Hicks#Regeneron#Navy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump said whoever 'leaked' info on his White House bunker stay should be 'executed,' new book claims

Then-President Donald Trump told a number of his advisers in 2020 that whoever leaked information about his stay in the White House bunker in May of that year had committed treason and should be executed for sharing details about the episode with members of the press, according to excerpts of a new book, obtained by CNN, from Wall Street Journal reporter Michael Bender.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Yes, Donald Trump’s final days in office were even worse than we thought

CNN — Donald Trump’s final days as president were defined by near-total chaos as House Democrats moved to impeach him for his action (and inaction) during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol even as the soon-to-be-former president sought to use the power of his office to settle scores and reward loyalists.
POTUSWashington Post

Why Trump is taking the unusual step of actually filing a lawsuit he had threatened

The only thing Donald Trump likes more than suing people is talking about suing people. Over the past 30 years, Trump, his political campaigns and the Trump Organization have filed more than 4,000 lawsuits, most of them related to his business activity before seeking office. In recent years, though, we have also seen how often he has liked to simply threaten a lawsuit, usually with the goal of silencing a critic. At times, even that threat has been effective. Usually, though, it has simply been bluster.
POTUSThe Guardian

New Michael Wolff book reports Trump’s confusion during Capitol attack

Donald Trump told supporters he would march on the Capitol with them on 6 January – then abandoned them after a tense exchange with his chief of staff, according to the first excerpt from Landslide, Michael Wolff’s third Trump White House exposé. The extract was published by New York magazine....
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Trump unloads on Kavanaugh

Former President Donald Trump, in a book out Tuesday by Michael Wolff, says he is "very disappointed" in votes by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, his own hard-won nominee, and that he "hasn’t had the courage you need to be a great justice." Driving the news: "There were so many...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The US Sun

Will Donald Trump run for President in 2024?

SPECULATIONS have begun as to whether former President Donald Trump will hit the campaign trail in 2024. Here's what we know about Trump's potential return to The White House. How did Donald Trump hint at a return to The White House?. After the news broke that Facebook banned Trump from...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump, DeSantis lead CPAC straw poll

Former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) led the pack in the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) straw poll for the 2024 GOP presidential nominee. Trump held a commanding lead, with 70 percent of those who responded to the survey saying they would vote for him in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy