10 Best Substitutes For Parmesan Cheese

It's sprinkled on our pasta, sits on our charcuterie boards, and is melted into our fondue — it's parmesan cheese. Though it's certainly not as expensive and luxurious as its "authentic" Italian relative, Parmigiano-Reggiano, American parmesan's affordability and accessibility make it a staple in many people's fridges. However, the discovery that wood pulp is added to certain brands of parmesan cheese has caused many consumers to be wary and check their food labels before leaving the supermarket. According to Eater, although this finding was uncovered in 2016 and there are now fines and other penalties involved if a cheese manufacturer is caught using this additive, the fact that it was happening has led some people to steer clear of parmesan completely, according to HuffPost.