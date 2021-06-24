Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Wanda Sykes Comedy ‘The Upshaws’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

By Reid Nakamura
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix has picked up a second season of the Wanda Sykes sitcom “The Upshaws,” the streamer announced Thursday. The multicamera comedy, which made its debut on the platform last month, will get 16 half-hour episodes for its second season, an increase from Season 1’s 10-episode order. “We are so excited...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Dennis
Person
Page Kennedy
Person
Kim Fields
Person
Mike Epps
Person
Wanda Sykes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled four comedies in 24 hours!

Netflix has a wide catalog of original programs for your audience to enjoy at any time through streaming. But those responsible for the platform are very attentive to the performance of this content and if it is not as expected, they are willing to make decisions that may include even the lifting of the shows.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Witcher: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Made for Love: Season Two Renewal for HBO Max Dark Comedy Series

Hazel’s story will continue. HBO Max has renewed the Made for Love TV show for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on April 15th and a release date for season two will be announced in the future. A dark and absurd comedy series, the...
MoviesA.V. Club

Sandra Oh has the best nameplate in the first look at Netflix comedy The Chair

You may officially call Sandra Oh the “Fucker in Charge of You Fucking Fucks.” Oh appears as Professor Ji-Yoon Kim in the first look at the new Netflix ensemble comedy series, The Chair. The series will follow her efforts to meet the high expectations doled out to her as the first women of color department chair for Pembroke University’s English Department.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix made an actor go from comedy to drama insanely

It is not a rarity, but it always attracts attention when we see actors who are generally related to comedy and go into drama, in roles that are truly memorable. Perhaps the clearest case is that of Adam Sandler, who has made people laugh on several occasions, but also shone in more serious films such as Punch Drunk Love, Reign Over Me O Uncut Gems. Who followed in his footsteps was Kevin Hart in a big role in Fatherhood, what’s new in the streaming service Netflix.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Young Royals Season 2: Release Date, Netflix Renewal, Episodes, & More

There are many productions that have become bolder in portraying queer characters within their storyline. In a long lineup of such shows, ‘Young Royals’ is a show that stands out from the rest as its main plotline revolves around modern LGBTQ events. The story revolves around a controversial teenager who...
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Made for Love renewed for second season

HBO Max Revamped Its Dark Comedy Series Made for love for a second season. In the series, Cristin Milioti stars as Hazel, a woman who escapes from a 10-year marriage to a tech billionaire who implanted a chip in her head that tracks her every move, mood, conversation and sees what she sees.
TV SeriesDecider

Netflix Axes 4 Comedy Series Including Kevin James’ ‘The Crew’

Netflix has decided to cancel four comedies including The Crew and Country Comfort after just one season each, Mr. Iglesias (after Part 3) and Bonding after only two seasons. The announcement came on Friday, just before the holiday weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is not severing ties with...
MoviesDecider

‘America: The Motion Picture’ Cast Guide: Who Are The Stars Of The Netflix Animated Comedy?

We’ve seen history get a revisionist spin with hits like Drunk History, and America: The Motion Picture, now streaming on Netflix, has also tossed its hat in the ring. Produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (21 Jump Street, The Lego Movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), America: The Motion Picture puts a truly bonkers twist on the events surrounding the American Revolution. George Washington (Channing Tatum) wields a chainsaw, Sam Adams (Jason Mantzoukas) does keg stands, Thomas Edison (Olivia Munn) is a Chinese-American woman, and turncoat Benedict Arnold (Andy Samberg) is not just a traitor, but a werewolf as well.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Good Omens Renewed for Season 2

Neil Gaiman fans rejoice! A new season of Good Omens is set to begin production later this year, Amazon Prime announced earlier this week. Based on Gaiman’s first novel of the same name, co-written by Terry Pratchett, Good Omens was initially conceived as a limited series. Amazon Prime announced Good...
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told:
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Netflix Needs to Renew ‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Already

In September 2020, Netflix premiered Julie and the Phantoms, a series about a girl who plays music with a band of ghosts. It’s a somewhat ridiculous premise that made for a fantastic series, which immediately attracted an extremely passionate fanbase. And rightly so. The cast, particularly star Madison Reyes, is absurdly talented. The writing is touching. And the musical numbers…well, I dare you to get them out of your head (and resist the temptation to cry during “Unsaid Emily.”)
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Hard Cell: Netflix Orders Comedy Series from Catherine Tate

Hard Cell is coming to Netflix. The new comedy series comes from Catherine Tate, and the English writer, comedian, and director will play several characters in the prison series. Six episodes have been ordered, and they will be released on the streaming service at some point in 2022. The following...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Space Force’ Cast Share that Season Two of the Netflix Comedy Has Wrapped Production in Vancouver

On Wednesday, various crew members aboard Netflix’s Space Force took to Instagram to share that production has officially wrapped on the series second season. Fictional scientist Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley, Crazy Rich Asians) was one of the first to post about production coming to an end, saying “honestly had the best time with this incredible family. Absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see it” (Instagram).
TV & Videosimdb.com

Country Comfort, The Crew Among 4 Comedies Cancelled at Netflix

Netflix is clearing the decks, cancelling four of its original comedy series on Friday: Country Comfort, The Crew, Mr. Iglesias and Bonding will not return for additional seasons on the streamer, TVLine has confirmed. Country Comfort, which debuted in March, starred Katharine McPhee as Bailey, a down-on-her-luck country singer who...
TV Seriescrossroadstoday.com

‘Evil’ Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount+

It may have been a year and a half between Seasons 1 and 2 — the finale aired in January 2020 — but fortunately, fans of Evil didn’t have to wait too long for good news about its future. Paramount+ has already renewed Michelle and Robert King’s psychological mystery for...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rutherford Falls: Season Two Renewal for Peacock Comedy Series

Peacock wants to take us back to Rutherford Falls. The streaming service has renewed the single-camera comedy series for a second season. Created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The two find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is Perry Mason renewed for Season 2?

HBO brought us a fun and twisty version of Perry Mason in 2020. Will there be more to the story? Is Perry Mason Season 2 happening?. Almost everyone has heard about Perry Mason. The CBS series was one of the most popular shows of the past, and there was a lot of intrigue when HBO confirmed a reboot of the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy