Wanda Sykes Comedy ‘The Upshaws’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

It is not a rarity, but it always attracts attention when we see actors who are generally related to comedy and go into drama, in roles that are truly memorable. Perhaps the clearest case is that of Adam Sandler, who has made people laugh on several occasions, but also shone in more serious films such as Punch Drunk Love, Reign Over Me O Uncut Gems. Who followed in his footsteps was Kevin Hart in a big role in Fatherhood, what’s new in the streaming service Netflix.