With Covid-19 easing, managers should expect to find many of their employees with a considerably different mindset. Some workers are burned out after more than a year of unprecedented and often short-staffed assignments. Others are reluctant to come back to the office after working so long from home. Record numbers of workers decided they've had enough, and they quit their jobs this spring. More than 40 percent of all workers say they're thinking about leaving their jobs this year, too.