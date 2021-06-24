Record breaking C.O. heat wave: how to stay cool and why it’s a struggle for some

(Update: Adding video, comments from Red Cross, food truck owner, and cooling center providers)

Much of the Northwest is expected to bake for close to a week

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A record heat wave incoming to Central Oregon is causing some to prepare for heat safety and search for spots to stay cool.

NewsChannel 21 met with PJ Johnson, a Red Cross Public Relations person. who said the biggest keys to staying safe are drinking water and staying hydrated.

Johnson recommended wearing loose clothing and avoiding exercise in the hottest parts of the day.

She said if you have air conditioning try to stay inside, or if not find a public building like a library or a cooling shelter that does.

For pets and children, she said to make sure to never leave them in the car and keep them sheltered from the sun.

For family and friends her advice is simple.

"Check in,” Johnson said. “Check in on your family and friends. If you know that there is somebody who is elderly, or disabled, or has physical issues, call them or go over there and check in on them and make sure that they're holding up well. If not, you can do the same things for them that you're doing for yourself."

Heat safety is important for everyone, but is essential for those working outside in the heat.

For those working in a food truck, it can get 10-20 degrees hotter in a food truck than the outside temperature.

Jackson Higdon is the owner and chef at Lucky's Woodsman at Silver Moon brewing.

He said he's tried for months to get air conditioning installed in his truck, but it hasn't panned out.

Instead he has one air conditioning unit and a series of fans to create a "wind tunnel”.

Higdon said just to keep the food in his coolers cold he is considering using dry ice.

For himself and his employees, Higdon said he is always looking for signs of heat exhaustion, but has set up ice buckets for employees to dunk their heads in every hour, among other things.

"It's the first thing that I think of every day is how am I going to make sure my staff is okay,” Higdon said

“I've had thoughts of just hosing down the truck on hot days to try to get some of the heat off..you know we keep popsicles on site, dipping towels in water so we have them on there..I have a couple fans that are portable that actually have misters on them,” Higdon said referring to his different cooling methods.

He has lived and worked in Bend for most of his life and said this heat wave is something he has never had to deal with.

“We just pray that hopefully this heat wave doesn't last forever,” Higdon said. “I'd say most summers in Bends history it's rare to see a whole bunch of hundreds in a row so this is definitely something that's concerning."

Higdon said he still hopes to get the whole truck air conditioned, but will use these other “cool” tricks in the meantime.

Meanwhile, for those who are trying to beat the heat that are experiencing homelessness, or that don't have access to cool conditions, there will be cooling centers in Bend,Madras and Redmond to go to.

First Presbyterian Church and Shepherds House are partnering with the Homeless Leadership Coalition and the City of Bend to provide cooling centers seven days a week starting Saturday through July fourth.

In Bend, First Presbyterian Church will be open on weekends from noon to five.

Shepherd's house will be open on weekdays from noon to five.

"It's really important for us and as a community to stand by our neighbors that are experiencing homelessness to give them a safe place from the heat,” Colleen Thomas, chair of the Homeless Leadership Coalition said.

Pastor at Presbyterian Church Morgan Schmidt shares a similar sentiment.

"We have neighbors who can't get relief from this kind of heat and it's very extreme at this point. We believe that everybody deserves to be treated with dignity and have a safe place to seek shelter,” Schmidt said. “That goes beyond partisan politics that goes beyond our religious affiliation and at first presbyterian we want to be a safe place to find refuge."

These organizations are working closely with the houseless community, but the cooling centers are open to everyone.

More information on the cooling centers can be found here .

