TV Series

‘The Upshaws’ Renewed at Netflix

By Lesley Goldberg
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 19 days ago
The Upshaws will return to Netflix. The streaming giant has handed out a second-season renewal for the multicamera family comedy starring Wanda Sykes, Kim Fields and Mike Epps. The order is for 16 episodes, up from the freshman run of 10 as Netflix plans to split the sophomore run in two parts.

