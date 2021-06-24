‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jessica Capshaw Gets $13.3 Million for Palisades Mansion
Barely two months after they placed their traditional Cape Cod-style home on the market for $13.75 million, actress Jessica Capshaw (“The Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and her husband, Honest Co. entrepreneur Christopher Gavigan, already have found a taker. The buyers: Los Angeles real estate agent Jacob Dadon and his wife Andrea Fischmann, a nail polish heiress to the fortune of OPI, who doled out $13.3 million for the place in mid-June.www.dirt.com
