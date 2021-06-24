Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jessica Capshaw Gets $13.3 Million for Palisades Mansion

By Wendy Bowman
Posted by 
Dirt
Dirt
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Barely two months after they placed their traditional Cape Cod-style home on the market for $13.75 million, actress Jessica Capshaw (“The Practice,” “Grey’s Anatomy”) and her husband, Honest Co. entrepreneur Christopher Gavigan, already have found a taker. The buyers: Los Angeles real estate agent Jacob Dadon and his wife Andrea Fischmann, a nail polish heiress to the fortune of OPI, who doled out $13.3 million for the place in mid-June.

www.dirt.com

Comments / 1

Dirt

Dirt

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
561
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

DIRT is a voyeuristic, tongue-in-cheek peek into the oft-clandestine real estate transactions of high-profile and/or high-net worth people across a broad spectrum of industries and professions. Our exhaustive real estate coverage spans a wide range of locations and architectural styles — from midcentury moderns to monstrous megamansions, there’s something for every real estate lover around the globe.

 https://www.dirt.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Jessica Capshaw
Person
Christopher Gavigan
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Anatomy#Grey S Anatomy#Honest Co#Polish#Opi#Abc#Brown University#The Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

TV Titan Shonda Rhimes Asks $25 Million for Hancock Park Mansion

It was only 2.5 years ago, after an exhaustive and exhausting five-year renovation and restoration, that television titan Shonda Rhimes wrote in Architectural Digest that her three young daughters “will grow up” and “become women” while living in the Los Angeles mansion she scooped up in early 2014 for $8.8 million from sitcom star Patricia Heaton. Indeed, she said loved the house.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Grey's Anatomy Vet Justin Chambers' New Godfather TV Show Celebrates Filming Start With Mood-Setting Video

As The Many Saints of Newark gets set to bring the world of HBO's The Sopranos to the big screen, Paramount+ is now full-speed ahead on bringing Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather to TV viewers in the form of its making-of limited series drama The Offer. Justin Chambers is set to star as Don Corleone himself, Marlon Brando, in his first big TV role following his exit from Grey's Anatomy as surgeon Alex Karev, and it sounds like fans might get to see him in action soon, as Paramount+ released the above video to mark the start The Offer's production. These are good days indeed for gangster fiction.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dirt

‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Buys Chic Hollywood Hills Hideaway

One of the evolving entertainment industry’s newest career paths is one that might have seemed unthinkable a short time ago: that of the actor/YouTuber. Even just five years ago, most “serious” actors shunned YouTube, dismissing it as a place for wannabes and failed Hollywood hopefuls. But the platform’s popularity has only continued growing, with increasing numbers of young watchers craving the format’s more personal approach over what they consider staged and stilted traditional TV. Today, many popular YouTubers earn more money than big-name actors. And crafty actors, even successful ones, have realized the appeal of connecting to fans on a more intimate level. (It’s also a good way to keep the money rolling in when you’re in between acting projects, too.)
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy creator makes huge announcement with Netflix

Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes has expanded her deal with Netflix, which now incorporates feature films, gaming and VR content. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this maintains Shondaland Media's TV production, branding and merchandising arrangement with the streaming service, whilst also ushering in live events and experiences. Related: Grey's Anatomy...
MoviesPopculture

'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Takes on Iconic Actor in Latest Role

Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers has a new role. The actor was cast as the legendary Marlon Brando in the upcoming Paramount+ limited series about the making of The Godfather. Although Brando looked much older in The Godfather, he was only 48 when the film was released in 1972, so the 50-year-old Chambers could easily pull off playing the iconic star.
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star making TV comeback in Godfather series

Grey's Anatomy star Justin Chambers left his role as Alex Karev last year in a pretty controversial story, and now he's found his next big TV role. The actor will be appearing in the Paramount+ limited series The Offer, which chronicles the making of The Godfather from the perspective of producer Al Ruddy.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane has unexpected reunion with co-star

Grey's Anatomy spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy fans will get to rejoice at another reunion between co-stars. Dr Mark Sloan actor Eric Dane reunited with former co-star Dylan Minnette. The 13 Reasons Why star previously guest-starred in a season 4 episode of the popular show as young boy Ryan, who was...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

In What Episode Does Derek Die In Grey’s Anatomy?

Running for 17 seasons with multiple spinoffs, Grey’s Anatomy has dominated the medical drama space since 2005. And a key part of this has been the charismatic lead character, Derek Sheperd. Portrayed by Patrick Dempsey, Derek is a fan favorite and one of the focal characters for a large portion of the show’s run. The character debuted in the show’s pilot episode as the Chief of Surgery at Seattle Grace Mercy West.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Grey’s Anatomy actors with their real-life partners

Grey’s Anatomy he moves his viewers in each of his installments. The stories of the group of doctors from Hospital Seattle Grace Mercy West They range from the dramatic to the romantic, always with an overwhelming intensity. They fully impact the emotionality of the audience who wants to know more about the lives of these characters and how they adapt to a context that changes chapter by chapter.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

'Grey's Anatomy' Star Caterina Scorsone on Raising 3 Daughters of Different Ages and Abilities: 'I Would Never Perpetuate the Myth That It's All Easy'

Caterina Scorsone has no plans to live on a commune, but for the record, she wouldn't hate it. As the Grey's Anatomy star navigates raising three girls—9-year-old Eliza, 4-year-old Pippa, and 1-year-old Lucinda (aka Lucky)—she's done quite a bit of thinking about how it takes a village. "I have a friend who's a single mom, and she moved into a house with two other single parents so they could all share child care," she says. "It just makes sense! Nobody can do it themselves."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Could there be any new regulars?

We know that unfortunately, Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is still a long ways away from premiering. We wish we could blink and have it here faster! That’s just not something that is going to happen here. So what we can do in the interim is talk more about what the...
TV SeriesDecider

What Time Will ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Be on Netflix?

It’s a terrific time to be a Netflix subscriber. Later this month, the second season of the streamer’s outstanding sketch series I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson debuts on the platform (July 6), and we’re less than two weeks away from the Season 2 premiere of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever. But wait… there’s more! We’re less than 24-hours away from the seventeenth (!?) season of Grey’s Anatomy making its Netflix debut!
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Patrick Dempsey Is Up For A Grey’s Anatomy Record That Only One Cast Member Ever Achieved

The Primetime Emmy Awards are just months away, meaning that nominations are coming out very soon. However, some are already speculating who could be nominated for the biggest awards in television, including the Best Drama Guest Actor category. The 2020-21 season was a big one for guest stars, and Grey’s Anatomy is submitting multiple actors for that category, including one Patrick Dempsey.

Comments / 1

Community Policy