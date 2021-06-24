Hedge Funder Mitch Julis Asks $50 Million for Striking Beverly Hills Mansion
Back in 2009, hedge fund manager Mitchell “Mitch” Julis and his wife Joleen doled out $10.3 million for a 1.4-acre parcel of land in prime Beverly Hills, adding to a roster of residential holdings that includes several additional homes in the same area. The couple then enlisted architect Richard Manion and builder Peter McCoy to replace the existing structure with an all-new contemporary manse, one replete with an “authentic” Italian tea house and Zen garden — and that’s just outside!www.dirt.com
