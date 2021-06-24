Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Visa is taking another swing at buying a data aggregator

By John Adams
American Banker
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa is making a fresh attempt to build a business around data sharing, this time focusing on Europe through its agreement to buy Tink. Visa has agreed to buy the Stockholm-based open banking platform provider for about $2.2 billion. The card network unsuccessfully tried a large open banking acquisition before, but backed off after U.S. regulators objected. Open banking, which is mandated by the European Union's PSD2 regulation, enables data sharing between banks and third parties such as fintechs. It also applies to banks from the U.S. and other markets that do business in the EU.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tink
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Visa#European Union#Open Banking#The European Union#Eu#Doj#Intrepid Ventures#The Justice Department#Visa Plaid#Competition Directorate#Pan European#Ec#Mastercard#Finicity#Mercator Advisory Group#Vocalink#Natwest#Abn Amro#Bnp Paribas#Klarna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Economy
News Break
Walmart
Related
Marketskfgo.com

Analysis: Digital rivals? Central bank e-cash plans prompt lenders to wade in

LONDON (Reuters) – As central banks dabble with digital currencies, commercial lenders are ramping up efforts to influence policy and technical plans, according to more than half a dozen industry executives and public filings. Worried that the explosion in cryptocurrencies could weaken their grasp on the economy, monetary policymakers from...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus leads $153 mln fundraising for UK fintech Quantexa

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - UK-based Quantexa has raised $153 million in a funding round led by Warburg Pincus, the financial technology start-up said on Tuesday, as it seeks to accelerate its regional expansion and develop new products in areas including banking and insurance. The company, whose Contextual Decision Intelligence...
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Russia Ushers In Open Banking With A B2B Focus

Open banking may have kicked off with a focus on consumer financial services, but as Russia moves to become the latest market to embrace the framework, the country is targeting open banking’s application toward small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This week’s look at the latest in open banking and bank-FinTech...
Business740thefan.com

Fintech startup Melio hires JPMorgan Chase digital payments executive

(Reuters) – Melio, a New York-based startup that offers payment tools for small businesses, has hired Prashant Gandhi, a JPMorgan Chase & Co managing director and Chase’s former head of digital payments, the company said. As chief business officer, Gandhi will be in charge of increasing the startup’s business with...
Oakland, CAAmerican Banker

Marqeta eyes gig-economy growth with Payfare partnership

The payment processor Marqeta is seeking to capitalize on its June IPO by teaming with Payfare to find new opportunities in the gig economy. The partnership is a significant move for Marqeta, which reached a $14.3 billion valuation after listing on Nasdaq last month. The Oakland, California, company was already in expansion mode, having added credit card issuing to its digital platform earlier this year through a pact with Deserve.
MarketsInternational Business Times

Better Economy, Merger Boom Boosts US Bank Earnings

Profits at Goldman Sachs jumped amid a merger boom, while JPMorgan Chase's results were boosted by the "halo effect" on loan quality from an improving economy, according to results released Tuesday. The two financial heavyweights both reported soaring second-quarter profits compared with the year-ago period when large banks set aside...
Personal FinanceAmerican Banker

Using independent surcharge-free ATM networks to support changing banking behavior

We all know banking is changing at ever increasing rates, stoked largely by a pandemic that no-one saw coming. As members and customers were pushed to use digital banking for a widening range of financial needs, the ATM took on an importance that was not dissimilar to when it first appeared in 1967. Only this time, customers needed a full service physical banking tool to replace the thousands of branches that either closed or endured restricted open times.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Apple, Goldman plan buy now/pay later service to rival Affirm

Apple Inc. is working on a new service that will let consumers pay for any Apple Pay purchase in installments over time, rivaling the buy now/pay later offerings popularized by services from Affirm Holdings Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc. The upcoming service, known internally as Apple Pay Later, will use...
Retailfinextra.com

FCA warns retail banks over AML failings

The UK's retail banks have been issued a warning by the Financial Conduct Authority about weaknesses surrounding their financial crime controls. Following an assessment of retail banks' financial crime systems and controls, the FCA wrote to industry chiefs that "we are disappointed to continue to identify, across some firms, several common weaknesses".
Businesswincountry.com

Analysis: JPMorgan, Goldman bet on tech to crack UK consumer market

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are taking on a consumer finance market many outsiders have tried and failed to crack: Britain. The two are testing the UK market to see if their U.S. retail brands, Chase and Marcus, can be rolled out globally. The challenge, analysts say, is scraping some business from customers who are entrenched with local providers.
wkzo.com

Big banks brace as British forex class action seeks go-ahead

LONDON (Reuters) – A specialist London court will decide whether a long-awaited multi-billion pound class action against some of the world’s biggest banks over alleged foreign exchange rigging can proceed, after a five-day hearing kicked off on Monday. JPMorgan, Citigroup, Barclays, UBS and NatWest, along with Japan’s MUFG Bank, are...
Worldspglobal.com

Trade credit arrears may impact European firms' COVID-19 bank loan repayments

European companies' ability to repay their COVID-19 loans is at risk as they face delayed payments on invoices, according to market participants. Companies across Europe saw a sharp increase in the number of suppliers delaying payments over the course of the pandemic, according to trade credit balance data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and CreditSafe. As of April, these delayed payments were still far more commonplace than they were before the COVID-19 crisis.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Small U.K. fintech going global on backs of Visa, Railsbank

The fintech Novus plans to launch an app that encourages environmentally sustainable purchasing. But to succeed, the five-person company must itself be sustainable — and scalable — as a business. About 15,000 users have signed up for a waitlist for the London-based company's product, which offers financial rewards that can...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Citigroup to exit Venezuela with agreement to sell unit to BNC

Citigroup plans to exit Venezuela by selling its remaining business there, ending more than a century of operating in the South American country. The New York-based firm agreed to sell the unit to Banco Nacional de Credito, has already obtained regulatory approval and expects to complete the deal in coming weeks, the companies said Monday in a statement.
StocksEntrepreneur

Take Any Dip as an Opportunity to Buy Visa

Visa (NYSE:V) is quickly earning the reputation as a classic buy-on-the-dip stock. The payment technology company most recognized for their credit cards of the same name is up 8% for the year and over 23% in the last 12 months. But that’s not telling the full story. If you had...
InternetAmerican Banker

Freelancing craze offers challenger banks an opportunity

This has been called the summer of quitting, and at least three fintechs see opportunity in providing bank accounts and mobile apps for the droves of people who are leaving their jobs and taking up freelance work. The fintechs Lili, Willa and Lance all provide mobile banking to people who...
Stocksfinextra.com

SIX buys ETF data specialist Ultumus

Swiss exchange operator SIX has acquired international index and ETF data specialist Ultumus from investment firm ETFS Capital. Financial terms were not disclosed. SIX says the acquisition boosts its data offering in the fast-growing ETF market, which is predicted to reach record assets of $9 trillion by the end of the second quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy