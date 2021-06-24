Why Visa is taking another swing at buying a data aggregator

Visa is making a fresh attempt to build a business around data sharing, this time focusing on Europe through its agreement to buy Tink. Visa has agreed to buy the Stockholm-based open banking platform provider for about $2.2 billion. The card network unsuccessfully tried a large open banking acquisition before, but backed off after U.S. regulators objected. Open banking, which is mandated by the European Union's PSD2 regulation, enables data sharing between banks and third parties such as fintechs. It also applies to banks from the U.S. and other markets that do business in the EU.