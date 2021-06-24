Cancel
Lake Stevens, WA

Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens Travels to the SEC and Back

By Trevor Mueller
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37pvn4_0aeKndgr00

Running back Jayden Limar from Lake Stevens, Washington, has been known throughout the recruiting world since his freshman year of high school football. By the time he's ready to commit, the explosive rusher should have his pick of programs nationwide.

Recognition won't be a problem.

With recruiting waiting for no one these days, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound sophomore from Lake Stevens High and the class of 2023 recently went to see them to get better acquainted.

As soon as the recruiting dead period restrictions were lifted, Limar toured Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M and TCU as part of a Northwest group organized by noted athletic trainer Tracy Ford of Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue, Washington.

"Alabama was really cool," Limar said. "I liked all the coaches I met there. Everyone was very genuine and I had a good talk with the running-backs coach [Robert Gillespie], and he said he liked how i moved."

In permissible drills and workouts, the running back showed the assembled coaches at Alabama and elsewhere what makes him a national prospect. The coaches offered them tips and insights.

Limar came away with a new scholarship offer from Texas A&M to go with ones he received earlier from Washington, USC, Oregon, Utah, Colorado and a host of others.

"I really like the coaches at all the schools I visited, especially Jimbo Fisher," he said of the A&M leader. "That's the one who offered me. He was really cool, really accepting."

The players took photos and videos while mixing with some of the top coaches in the nation from the SEC and the Big 12. Limar got to meet Nick Saban and see all of the trophies he has accrued at Alabama.

FSP, a strong supporter of Northwest football players, held a club football game of the region's top players in late May and then embarked with the elite of the elite players on the tour of the South and Southwest shortly thereafter.

Back in the Northwest Limar will spend the rest of the summer developing his game to be ready to play at the next level. Of course, he has two more high school seasons to play before that happens.

With his growing exposure, Limar should receive plenty of offers and be a logical candidate for the SI All-American top 99 players in 2023 class.

