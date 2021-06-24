'The Blacklist' Fans Not Happy They Didn't Find out What Was in the Letter

After watching Blue Bloods for 11 seasons, fans have learned almost everything they can about the Reagan family. The police procedural, starring Tom Selleck, is known for being a little more family-centered than other shows of its kind as its lead characters are all from the same family. While there is no crime drama exactly like Blue Bloods, there are dozens of dramas fans of the show should check out. We've put together a list of just a few of them and noted where you can find them.