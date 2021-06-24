Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'The Blacklist' Fans Not Happy They Didn't Find out What Was in the Letter

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blacklist Season 8 finale was a massive one. Kicking off at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday night, the episode marked the final appearance of actress Megan Boone as Elizabeth "Liz" Keen, but there was one aspect of the show that perhaps upset fans even more than Boone's exit: the unknown contents of the letter teased throughout the episode. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8, Episode "Konets."

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#End Credits#Keen#Prettyari
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9: What happens to the list itself?

We’ve talked about a number of different subjects related to The Blacklist season 9 already, but one we’ve been fairly quiet about is the list itself. This has long been at the center of the series and yet, with Liz dead questions have to come out about its role in the story.
TV SeriesCosmopolitan

Love Island fans weren't happy about last night's cliffhanger

Love Island viewers were left disappointed after last night's episode ended on a major cliffhanger. You know what we're talking about. Bombshell Chloe Burrows entered the villa during Monday's episode (June 28), and at the start of last night's episode (June 29), we found out she'd get to choose which of the lads to couple up with – splitting up an existent couple.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Atypical' Character Dies in Netflix Show's Final Season

Atypical is a show filled with ups and downs for its cast of characters, but Season 4 takes the plot in a tragic direction for one recurring character. The Netflix comedy's final season is on the streaming service now, and one familiar face doesn't make it all the way to the end. The loss rocks one member of the Gardner family, in particular, leading to ripples through the rest of the season. Scroll through to learn more. Of course, spoilers are ahead.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Season 6: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

Lucifer Season 6 is on the way, but how many episodes will there be? When looking at pat season episode counts, Lucifer is notoriously uneven. The show, which stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar and Lauren German as Chloe Decker, has released 83 episodes over five seasons with varying totals each time, making Season 6's total hard to presume.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Why Jazz Raycole Left ‘My Wife and Kids’ After Season 1

More than a decade and a half after it left ABC airwaves, the 2000s-era sitcom My Wife and Kids is finally streaming, and fans are rejoicing. “My Wife and Kids is now on Hulu. This is an impressive attempt to keep me indoors,” one viewer tweeted on July 8. (Hulu tweeted back that same day, asking, “Is it working?”)
TV & VideosGamespot

Loki Stars Didn't Know What They Were Auditioning For

Marvel is notoriously secretive about its cinematic universe, going to great lengths to keep its major projects and plot twists from being spoiled. This apparently extended to the new TV show Loki as well, with multiple main members of the cast claiming they weren't told what they were auditioning for until they were offered the role.
TV SeriesJezebel

Olivia Jade Didn't Love Her Gossip Girl Shout-Out

Part of the fun of the series premiere of the new Gossip Girl—at least for New Yorkers—was keeping up with the references: Did you recognize Cut editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner at Julien’s fashion show? Did you catch mention of beloved Brooklyn spot Fan-Fan Doughnuts?. Olivia Jade didn’t seem to particularly...
TV SeriesPopculture

Sam Elliott's Next TV Show Will Have 'The Ranch' Fans Rolling

The Ranch alum Sam Elliot joined a new project in early June. Deadline reported that Elliott joined Peacock's MacGruber adaptation. The MacGruber adaptation will consist of eight episodes and stars Will Forte in the titular role he made famous on Saturday Night Live. This project will mark one of Elliott's first roles since The Ranch's cancellation. Elliott portrayed Beau on all four seasons of the Netflix series, the last season of which premiered in January 2020.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Blue Bloods': More Police Dramas Fans Should Watch Before Season 12

After watching Blue Bloods for 11 seasons, fans have learned almost everything they can about the Reagan family. The police procedural, starring Tom Selleck, is known for being a little more family-centered than other shows of its kind as its lead characters are all from the same family. While there is no crime drama exactly like Blue Bloods, there are dozens of dramas fans of the show should check out. We've put together a list of just a few of them and noted where you can find them.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS' Season 19 Premiere Date Revealed at CBS With New Day and Time Slot

NCIS is headed back to TV this fall! On Monday, CBS confirmed NCIS Season 19 will premiere on Monday, Sept. 20 in its new 9 p.m. ET timeslot. Prior to the upcoming season, the beloved police procedural aired in the same Tuesday 8 p.m. timeslot ever since its debut back in 2003, though CBS has now reserved Tuesdays for a full FBI block.
TV & VideosNME

Jackass ‘Shark Week’ stunt ends badly after star gets bitten

A Jackass stunt for Discovery’s Shark Week has ended badly after Sean McInerney (aka Poopies) had his hand bitten by one of the creatures. The Jackass Shark Week Special saw the group attempt a dangerous stunt as they literally tried to “jump the shark”, with McInerney wakeboarding over infested waters.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney Posted A Toy Story 3 Ending Meme, And Fans Weren’t Happy

The Toy Story franchise is famous for a lot of things, such as groundbreaking animation, a winsome Randy Newman song and a penchant for making grown adults cry like little babies while the actual kids are wondering why everyone is so upset. This was especially the case when it came to the ending of Toy Story 3, when Andy left for college and entrusted his toys to his tiny neighbor Bonnie. Although the movie came out way back in 2010, the wound is clearly still fresh. Disney recently posted a Toy Story 3 ending meme, and the Internet was not happy.
TV SeriesPopculture

New 'Queer Eye' Episode Is Catching Backlash, Here's Why

Queer Eye dropped a new episode on Wednesday, but it wasn't on Netflix. The streaming service opted to share the new episode on YouTube, where anyone can watch it free of charge. The episode does a lot of good for its subject (William Holmes, a 26-year-old Lead Supply Attendant for Delta Air Lines) and gives off the feel-good vibes fans love from the reality series. However, one aspect is rubbing fans the wrong way.
MoviesTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Jack Irish, Gunpowder Milkshake, Dr. Death

We don't have a lot going on this week, but we hope you find something you'll enjoy to watch this week. There is a new Netflix movie called Gunpowder Milkshake, Jack Irish makes his final stand on Acorn, and Dr. Death wreaks havoc on Peacock. And don't forget Schmigadoon on...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Lucifer' Actress Joins Major CBS Show

Vinessa Vidotto, who stars as Remiel on Lucifer, will star in the upcoming second FBI spinoff for CBS, FBI: International. The new show will debut this fall on CBS, as part of an all-FBI night. The franchise launched with FBI in 2017 and has quickly expanded with FBI: Most Wanted kicking off in January 2020. FBI and its spinoffs were co-created by Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf.

Comments / 0

Community Policy