New Leadership at Children’s Museum of Oswego Announced

The Children’s Museum of Oswego’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce Kathryn Watson as the museum’s next Executive Director. Watson has been with CMOO since the beginning of 2019, first as Director of Education, and then Director of Education and Operations. She will succeed Jillian Shaver who is moving on after eight years of service to CMOO. Shaver, along with countless volunteers, donors, community members, government officials and board members, brought CMOO from a mobile museum into the world class children’s museum it is today.