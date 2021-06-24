Cancel
Marine City, MI

Marine City Commission approves lease for charter boat service

By Emily Pauling
Voice News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marine City Commission approved a lease for a lot along the Belle River for a charter boat service at its June 17 meeting. In May, the commission discussed a request from Paul Gallas for docking his boats, The Friendship and The Captain Paul, on its seawall exclusively on the southwest side of the Biff Labuhn Bridge. Commissioners approved a motion to approve the leasing of the lot subject to the attorney’s review and a signed lease agreement.

