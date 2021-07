You’re at the airport downloading the movie on Netflix that you want to watch for your flight. You need to board but the video is only 60% finished. Previously, you wouldn’t be able to watch it since the download wasn’t completed. But now, finally, Netflix will let you watch any partially downloaded video on your Android smartphone or tablet. This is a much-requested adjustment to the downloads feature that was introduced back in 2016 and finally, you will be able to do so.