Nike’s SNKRS app has big sneaker restock and it still doesn’t go well for customers

By Aron Yohannes
The Oregonian
 19 days ago
At this point, Nike’s SNKRS app is just trolling sneakerheads. The app had a huge day Thursday morning, with releases of Neutral Grey Jordan 1 lows and University Blue Nike Dunk lows. There were also a few restocks of previous sneaker drops. These were in-demand pairs that were hyped when...

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
