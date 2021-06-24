Nike’s SNKRS app has big sneaker restock and it still doesn’t go well for customers

While Nike’s “Exclusive Access” has been in practice for quite some time, this release procedure has been picking up a lot of steam lately as the SNKRS community swells and supply either remains the same or diminishes further. For the upcoming Off-White Dunks, Exclusive Access will be the sole route in order to purchase, and it likely will be that way for limited edition product. This raises the question: How does one achieve Exclusive Access? There is no exact science behind how to maximize your chances. According to these official tips relayed by Nike, doing too much or too little will either work in or against your favor. See the official tips below to get yourself up to speed with Nike SNKRS Exclusive Access, and stay tuned because Nike will continue to drop small batches of footwear in this manner moving forward.