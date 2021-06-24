Flood Advisory issued for Allegan by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 17:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 22:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allegan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR ALLEGAN AND OTTAWA COUNTIES At 553 PM EDT, Two inches of rain has fallen in the last few hours. Minor flooding of roads and small creeks is likely occurring and will continue through the evening commute. Showers will taper off in the next few hours.