Michigan State launches “EverGreen” program to support student-athletes in NIL era
With Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rules expected to be adopted in some capacity by the NCAA prior to July 1 — the date that at least six states (not including Michigan quite yet) will have NIL laws going into effect, and well before a federal NIL bill passes either chamber of Congress — Michigan State Athletics is ahead of the curve, and has launched its “EverGreen” program to assist Spartan student-athletes during the NIL era.www.theonlycolors.com
