With 15 million followers and counting, Joy Cho, founder and creative director of Oh Joy!, is the most followed person on Pinterest, and rightfully so. All of her social media feeds are colorful, inviting, and awe-inspiring while still feeling accessible. Cho is always looking for fun ways to add more life and color into her home, like colorful shower tiles or her tri-colored kitchen cabinets. As Cho explains though, incorporating color into your space successfully can be tricky. “The best way to approach it is to start with things that are easy to interchange, then start to commit more and more until you feel comfortable,” she says.