Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Mystery as Chinese spymaster Dong Jingwei ‘REAPPEARS’ amid rumours he’d fled to US with Wuhan lab leak secrets

By Jon Rogers
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V4xkV_0aeKm0RG00

MYSTERY surrounds the Chinese spymaster Dong Jingwei after he is said to have ‘reappeared’ amid rumours he had fled to the US with Wuhan lab secrets.

China has released a photo appearing to show Dong Jingwei claiming he attended the 16th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on June 23 but doubts have been raised about the pictures authenticity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXGtK_0aeKm0RG00
Claims have been made the photo apparently showing Dong Jingwei has been photoshopped Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwTmj_0aeKm0RG00
Dong may be in possession of secrets about the Wuhan lab and the origins of the coronavirus Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OQ3iG_0aeKm0RG00
Picture allegedly showing possible Chinese defector Dong Jingwei

Solomon Yue, co-founder of RNC Republican National Conservative Caucus & Conservative Steering Committee, claimed the picture had been photoshopped.

He said in a Twitter message: “DIA still has #DongJingwei in its protective custody & he is still singing to celebrate #CCP 100th birthday. This picture is photoshopped. now I was told that I was there too.”

The exact whereabouts of Dong have not been officially confirmed.

Similarly, the claim the picture has been doctored has not been independently verified.

The latest twist in the mystery comes after Dong, the vice minister of state security, was said to have fled the Communist country by jetting from Hong Kong to the US along with his daughter, Dong Yang.

It has been reported that Dong may have handed over evidence on the Wuhan lab leak theory which prompted President Joe Biden's U-turn as he ordered the US to "redouble" its investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XqYf4_0aeKm0RG00
The theory that Covid originated in the Wuhan lab has not been established Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AjMGN_0aeKm0RG00
Despite mounting accusations that China's Wuhan Institute of Virology leaked the Covid-19 disease, Chinese officials have repeatedly denied it Credit: Reuters

The theory had originally been dismissed by many as a "conspiracy" and an attempted by Donald Trump's administration to save face over its handling of the pandemic.

Covid has been speculated to have potentially leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology - or another lab in the city - as it was known to have been studying bat-borne coronaviruses.

Chinese officials have denounced any allegations that suggest Covid-19 leaked from the lab.

Research has since gone public suggesting there was a massive cover-up by Beijing to have doctored or destroyed crucial evidence.

There is currently no evidence to suggest the virus was intentionally released by China.

Dong is reported to have fled with daughter to the US on February 10, reported outlet Spy Talk.

He would served as a prestigious counterintelligence head at China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), also known as the Guoanbu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06owMS_0aeKm0RG00
Wuhan has been at the heart of the coronavirus pandemic Credit: daniel.sales@skybettingandgaming.com

And if the rumours are true, he would be the highest-level defector in the history of the People’s Republic of China.

The news of the father and daughter’s escape from China reportedly was addressed in March during the Sino-American summit in Alaska.

Former Chinese foreign ministry official Dr. Han Lianchao, who defected after the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, claimed in a tweet that Chinese senior diplomats pressed Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to return Dong.

Blinken reportedly refused to hand him over to them amid the frosty summit. following which both sides denounced each other in the press.

What do we know about the Wuhan Institute of Virology?

THE WUHAN Institute of Virology is the highest security lab of its kind in all of China - and can be found right at the heart of the origins of the global pandemic.

Various theories have been swirling about the lab, which is headed up by Chinese scientist Dr Shi Zhengli, known as “Bat Woman”.

Most scientists do not believe the virus leaked from the lab, and the lab itself has categorically denied the claims.

The lab specialised in bat-borne viruses and had been carrying out experiences on them since 2015.

Airlocks, full body suits, and chemical showers are required before entering and leaving the lab - the first in China to be accredited with biosafety level 4 (BSL-4).

BSL-4 labs are the only places in the world where scientists can study diseases that have no cure.

Scientists from the lab even tested mysterious

virus which killed three miners 1,000 miles away in Yunnan province back in 2012.

It has been suggested this fatal mystery bug may have been the true origin of Covid-19.

Experts at the lab also engineered a new type of hybrid 'super-virus' that can infect humans in 2015, according to medical journal Nature Medicine

Despite fears surrounding the research, the study was designed to show the risk of viruses carried by bats which could be transmitted to humans.

There is no suggestion the facility's 2015 work is linked to the pandemic.

The lab was also recruiting new scientists to probe coronaviruses in bats just seven days before the outbreak.

China has began tightening security around its biolabs with President Xi Jinping saying it was a “national security” issue to improve scientific safety at a meeting last February.

Han, described by US officials as a "straight-shooter", also shared a picture allegedly showing Dong. and claimed he was left seen in public in September 2020.

False rumours of defectors have circulated in the past year amid heightened tensions between the US and China - including one bogus claim top coronavirus scientist Shi Zhengli had switched sides.

Chinese language news outlets have also reported Dong's photos have been removed from Chinese search engine Baidu.

His name and any other vice minister appeared to have been expunged from the Ministry of State Security’s official web page listing the top personnel under MSS minister Chen Wenqing.

Rumours and intrigue may swirl, but Dong's defection - if it ever happened - may never be confirmed.

Nicholas Eftimiades, who is an expert of Pentagon, State Department and CIA affairs and author of Chinese Espionage: Operations and Tactics, downplayed the situation to being “exactly what it is, a rumor.”

He said in situations involving the battle between overseas anti-communists and China intelligence such rumours are touted “all the time.”

Comments / 0

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
211K+
Followers
22K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun.com is a US online edition of The Sun, Britain’s largest newspaper and a member of the UK’s press regulator, IPSO. The Sun was launched in 1969 with the slogan “forward with the people,” because that is what we believe in. The Sun cares about the quality of life, the kind of world we live in, and about people. The Sun is more than a newspaper. It is an instigator, an entertainer, a cultural reference point, a finger on the pulse and a daily relationship. The Sun has been a campaigning newspaper since its inception and continues to be so today, with recent reporting focusing on the plight of refuge shelters for abused women and on male suicide. Politically, The Sun stands for ordinary working people looking to get on, building better lives for themselves and their families, regardless of where they grow up or which school they went to. The Sun has endorsed the election manifestos of both the Labour Party and Conservative Party at different points in its long history. At the most recent General Election, held in 2017, The Sun endorsed the Conservative Party. The Sun strives to the very highest standards of accuracy in its reporting, and continues to invest in original journalism in print and online. JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors’ Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain’s main newspapers are signed up to the Editors’ Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Rumours#Spymaster#Chinese#Twitter#Dongjingwei#Ccp#Communist#Guoanbu#Sino American#State#Nature Medicine#Han
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Chinakosu.org

History Of 'Red Tourism' In China As Communist Party Turns 100

In China, “red tourism” is being promoted. As the Communist Party turns 100 years old, tours are being held at Communist Party historical sites. The sites show great veneration towards Chairman Mao Zedong and the country’s current leader, Xi Jinping. NPR’s Emily Feng reports. This article was originally published on...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

US warns businesses of heightened risks on China's Xinjiang province

The State Department on Tuesday warned Americans against conducting business with anyone connected to China’s Xinjiang province over alleged human rights abuses and genocide by the Chinese Communist Party against the region's Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. The 36-page “Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory” renews the warning first issued...
POTUSUS News and World Report

China Says It Chased US Warship Out of Disputed Sea

BEIJING (AP) — China’s military said it chased a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea on Monday after Washington warned an attack on the Philippines might activate a mutual defense treaty. Beijing affirmed its claims to portions of the sea that also are claimed...
PoliticsArkansas Online

N.Korea, China reiterate close ties

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries' defense treaty. In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is "the fixed...
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Foreign Policyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China opposes Blinken's remarks on South China Sea

Beijing [China], July 12 (ANI): China on Monday protested the remarks made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reaffirming that Washington views Beijing's South China Sea (SCS) maritime claims as unlawful. Blinken, on the fifth anniversary of an international ruling concerning SCS, had said nowhere is the rules-based maritime...
WorldPosted by
Times Leader

Leaders of North Korea, China vow to strengthen ties

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The North Korean and Chinese leaders expressed their desire Sunday to further strengthen their ties as they exchanged messages marking the 60th anniversary of their countries’ defense treaty. In a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it is...
Chinadallassun.com

China N Korea exchange congratulatory messages on anniv

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): The leaders of North Korea and China have exchanged messages pledging to strengthen cooperation on the 60th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China attracting universal dislike: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], July 12 (ANI): China's disrespect for the personal freedom of people has become one of the topmost reasons for fading Beijing prestige under President Xi Jinping. A poll released last week by the Pew Research Center showed that an average of 69 per cent of respondents in 17...

Comments / 0

Community Policy