Automation is much more than the future of business. It’s also the current reality. By one recent estimate, 85% of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) plan to adopt robotic process automation (RPA) in the next few years. Why are so many enterprises embracing this type of automation? With RPA, software robots emulate human interactions with digital systems. RPA robots can read screens, extract data, and fill in forms. That means they take over the repetitive aspects of digital work and free people to focus on tasks that require innovative thinking and creative problem solving. They can even work with humans side by side and ask for their help when they need their expertise or judgment.