Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Here’s When the Destination D23 Fan Event Will Take Place in Disney World This Year!

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLove learning behind-the-scenes stories about your favorite attractions? Want to get sneak peeks at some of the things Disney is working on?. You can watch documentaries (like the upcoming Behind the Attractions series), check out museum displays, or pick up great books to learn about some of these things. But if you want to learn all these secrets and more in person, there’s a special event in Disney World you might want to go to!

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D23 Expo#Walt Disney World#Destination D#Disney World#The Dfb Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
World
News Break
Disney
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Travelallears.net

How to Stay at the Most Expensive Disney World Hotels for LESS

Walt Disney World Resort hotels can be expensive. Luckily, there are different price points to fit different budgets! Disney’s Value, Moderate, and Deluxe resorts all offer various amenities and benefits that coordinate with their price tags. But what if you want to stay at one of those more expensive hotels?...
LifestyleInside the Magic

The Real Reason Disney Bathrooms Don’t Have Sink Mirrors

Have you ever noticed that when walking into a Disney Park restroom at Disney World or Disneyland, there are no mirrors near the sink? Well, there is actually a reason as to why!. As you can see in Christine K.’s Instagram post below, there are no sink mirrors inside the...
Lifestyleallears.net

A Popular Disney World Souvenir Has Received a BIG Price Increase

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s no secret that a Disney World vacation can be costly, but from time to time, things around the parks can get even more expensive. Recently, we’ve been seeing...
TravelInside the Magic

No Lights on Cinderella Castle This Holiday Season

Disney Parks Blog has just announced some major Christmas news as part of the Halfway to the Holidays virtual celebration. But one major Christmas component was left out of the announcements: the Dream Lights on Cinderella Castle. Disney announced on Monday that there are some spectacular holiday festivities coming to...
WorldInside the Magic

Disney World Hints at the Return of Huge Weekend Event!

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Walt Disney World had to make several changes to its operations as well as cancel many fan-favorite events, including Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and runDisney’s huge event weekend — Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend. In fact, when it comes to...
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

7 of the BEST Disney Deals on Amazon This Week

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Amazon is a great resource if you’re looking for Disney souvenirs but don’t want to pay Disney prices!. We checked out some Disney deals on Amazon this week, and...
Lifestyletouringplans.com

Here’s How to Celebrate Every Day in July at Walt Disney World

Here is our list of offbeat (and not-so-offbeat) holidays in July with suggestions about how to observe them while you’re visiting Walt Disney World. As a nod to the opening of the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival on July 15, we’ve included July FOOD holidays as well – how you choose to observe those are totally up to you, but you’re in the right place for all things food! So let the daily celebrations (and snacking) begin!!
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: When Early Theme Park Entry Will START in Disney World!

While many experiences have returned to Disney World since reopening, one BIG perk has been missing. That’s Early Entry for Disney World resort guests! The perk allows guests staying at Disney World hotels to enter the theme parks BEFORE regular guests. Disney recently announced that Early Theme Park Entry would be replacing the former Extra Magic Hours, and now we’re getting a peek at what this revamped perk will look like!
LifestyleInside the Magic

In-Person runDisney Events Returning Later This Year to Disney World

Yesterday, runDisney teased a big announcement was coming — And now we finally know what that announcement was — In-person events are officially returning to Walt Disney World. Due to the ongoing pandemic, runDisney had to make several changes to their events, including having to move a handful of events...
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Fans Don’t Think Disney World Is #1 Theme Park

With all the popularity surrounding Disney and its theme parks, it is easy to think that any park at the Disney World Resort could be considered the number one theme park in the United States. However, a recent poll conducted by USA TODAY revealed that that is far from the case.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

REVIEW: This Disney World Dessert is SO EXTRA and We Are Here for It!

The 4th of July is almost here, folks! So, it’s time to get ahold of everything red, white, and blue that you can!. We’ve seen a lot of delicious treats for the 4th already around the Disney Parks, like an amazinggg Star-Spangled Sundae and some classic treats that got a patriotic makeover! Over at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we stumbled upon a NEW Independence Day treat and you have to see how fun it is!

Comments / 0

Community Policy