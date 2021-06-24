7 attitude adjustments managers must make to succeed in a hybrid office plan

Slack's Future Forum survey finds that flexibility is now a core benefit, second only to pay among factors that employees value in their jobs. It's tempting to think that the pandemic is over, even though the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly through the U.S. and only 45.3% of all American adults are fully vaccinated. Offices are slowly reopening, but it's impossible to know what the second half of the year will look like. Uncertainty is still with us and managers should plan for a bumpy ride.