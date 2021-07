Georgia releases videos each offseason to celebrate its tradition as well as some of its upcoming senior players. The latest is senior running back James Cook. While Cook has never been the primary feature back in his three years in Athens, he still heads into his final season as one of the most productive tailbacks in program history. His 6.6 yards per carry is the most ever by a Georgia player with 100 or more career carries and his 7.8 yards per touch is second to only Hines Ward (8.7) among players with 100 or more carries.