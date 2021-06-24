Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davis, CA

‘In the Key of Davis’ piano program comes back to city

By Staff And Wire Reports
Daily Democrat
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a year of quiet streets and little to no live music, Davis returned the public pianos out of their long hibernation for the city art program, “In the Key of Davis.” You can find them this year at the Hunt-Boyer Plaza, on G Street between First and Second Streets, Davis Food Co-Op and Central Park. New locations this year include Veterans Memorial Theatre (203 E. 14th St.) and Davis Commons (500 First St.).

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Davis, CA
Davis, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Davis, CA
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Art#Hibernation#Davis Food Co Op#Veterans Memorial Theatre#Davis Commons#The Key Of Davis#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

U.S. support grows as Cubans take to the streets to protest: "We've been fighting this fight for a long time"

President Biden is expressing support for demonstrators in Cuba after thousands of people took to the streets in one of the country's biggest protests in decades. "The U.S. stands firmly with the people of Cuba as they assert their universal rights. And we call on the government of Cuba to refrain from violence in their attempt to silence the voices of the people of Cuba," he said.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."

Comments / 0

Community Policy