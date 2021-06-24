‘In the Key of Davis’ piano program comes back to city
After over a year of quiet streets and little to no live music, Davis returned the public pianos out of their long hibernation for the city art program, “In the Key of Davis.” You can find them this year at the Hunt-Boyer Plaza, on G Street between First and Second Streets, Davis Food Co-Op and Central Park. New locations this year include Veterans Memorial Theatre (203 E. 14th St.) and Davis Commons (500 First St.).www.dailydemocrat.com
