Love old or unusual movies but never know when they’re on? Here are several I recommend. To Die For (1995): This delicious movie is inspired by the real-life story of Pamela Smart. Nicole Kidman, in a career-making performance, stars as a young woman obsessed with being on television. When her husband (Matt Dillon) becomes, uh, inconvenient to her career plans, she grooms a group of teenagers (including Joaquin Phoenix) to help solve her problem. The dandy cast also includes Illeana Douglas, Casey Affleck, Dan Hedaya, Wayne Knight, Holland Taylor and Buck Henry (who wrote the fabulous screenplay). By the way, this was the first movie in which Mr. Phoenix used the first name “Joaquin,” rather than “Leaf.”