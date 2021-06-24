James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Will Be "A Lot Different" From The Suicide Squad
The Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and this week saw the long-awaited final trailer for the film. The movie is expected to feature some returning favorites as well as franchise newcomers, including John Cena as Peacemaker. In fact, the wrestler-turned-actor has been busy filming a spin-off series with James Gunn for HBO Max. Gunn has been answering some fan questions on Instagram and addressed the differences between The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.comicbook.com
