James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Will Be "A Lot Different" From The Suicide Squad

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad is hitting theatres and HBO Max in August and this week saw the long-awaited final trailer for the film. The movie is expected to feature some returning favorites as well as franchise newcomers, including John Cena as Peacemaker. In fact, the wrestler-turned-actor has been busy filming a spin-off series with James Gunn for HBO Max. Gunn has been answering some fan questions on Instagram and addressed the differences between The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.

