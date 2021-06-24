James Gunn Teases Peacemaker Will Be "A Lot Different" From The Suicide Squad

As the various reboots and restarts that DC Comics has had over the years go, The New 52 is one that still evokes mixed reactions from fans. Intended to bring all of DC's characters into the modern era with a fresh starting point, the execution worked well in some aspects and less so in others and while DC has since moved on from it, the era recently trended on social media as fans and creators looked back on The New 52 and now The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is weighing in with his thoughts. As it turns out, The New 52 is when Gunn fell in love with The Suicide Squad again, with him writing that he "literally bought every single issue" and loved them.