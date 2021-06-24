Truly’s New Hard Seltzer Loyalty Program Packs a Punch

On social media and in advertisements, hard seltzer has a very specific culture: dancing youth and neon lights, zoomers on beaches and boats listening to the Chainsmokers and Post Malone. But is that the demographic that actually drinks this stuff in real life? Not entirely—I know this because my friends and I drink hard seltzer and we definitely don’t live that life (and when I do dance, it’s to stuff like this). So when I heard about Seltzerland, a hard seltzer festival that’s hitting 12 U.S. cities this summer, I knew I had to investigate. To my knowledge, Seltzerland is the first of its kind, i.e. a traveling festival dedicated to showcasing some of hard seltzer’s biggest brands, from White Claw and Coors Seltzer to Vizzy and Press. It was supposed to launch last year, but was pushed to 2021 because of the pandemic. Now, as we emerge from our homes ready to live again, Seltzerland is upon us.