Truly’s New Hard Seltzer Loyalty Program Packs a Punch

By Elgin Nelson
vinepair.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hard seltzers flowing by the case-load in the heat of a vaccinated summer, Truly is introducing a unique new loyalty program. To celebrate the launch of Truly’s Punch Hard Seltzer, the brand’s new initiative offers a limited opportunity for loyal fans to win a year’s worth of the drink. Entry is simple: all drinkers need to do is set up an account before September 7 and get five “punches” on their card to be eligible.

