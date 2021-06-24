How’s the market? Plan to retire someday? Choose the real estate
Choosing the right house for your retirement years depends on several factors. Many people downsize to a smaller home, either because their economic situation demands it or because they don’t want to deal with the maintenance and upkeep of a larger home. Others move to be closer to the amenities they now have time to enjoy, since their working days are over. Still others choose a new home (or renovate the one they have) so they can fully engage in hobbies or activities they love. Maybe the most common reason to choose a new home in retirement is proximity to children and grandchildren.www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
Comments / 0