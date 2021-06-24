How’s the market? Plan to retire someday? Choose the real estate

When it comes to leasing housing, the conventional wisdom is the longer, the better. The main reason for this is cost. You can always save money by extending the lease terms as long as possible. The agency will probably throw in extras like a free month and garage for no extra charge. Leasing companies can afford to be generous because it actually costs money to turn over a dwelling from one person to another. They try to make up the cost by raising the rent on the next person, these are all pieces to the puzzle that make up the basics of real estate for commercial and residential.