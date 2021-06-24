New York Knicks draft profile: Oregon SG Chris Duarte
Chris Duarte is a projected first-rounder in the 2021 NBA Draft. How will his skill set translate and could he fit with the New York Knicks?. The New York Knicks are in win-now mode after making the playoffs in Tom Thibodeau‘s first year as head coach. As we watched with Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, Thibs will not coddle the rookies. If they are playing well, they will play, but there are no guarantees with Thibs.elitesportsny.com
