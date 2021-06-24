Cancel
Major College Bowl Game Has New Location For 2021

By Chris Rosvoglou
The Spun
The Spun
 19 days ago
One of the most popular bowl games in college football officially has a new home. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Holiday Bowl will no longer be played at Qualcomm Stadium. Holiday Bowl CEO Mark Neville announced that this year’s game will be played at Petco Park. Concept...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

