Major College Bowl Game Has New Location For 2021

J.K. Dobbins is expected to emerge as one of the NFL's top running backs. In fact, the second-year player from Ohio State has Pro-Bowl potential, according to the NFL Network. "It's all about how Dobbins closed his rookie adventure. After receiving just 25 totes in September and October, the former Ohio State star put up 651 of his 805 yards down the stretch while finishing with the league's highest yards-per-carry mark (6.0) among qualified running backs," Marc Sessler writes. "An ideal fit in Baltimore's RPO rushing express, Dobbins offers elite vision, powerful, knifing legs that can turn on the jets and college proof as a receiver. He'll grow in that pass-catching role come autumn and deserves mention as a dark-horse candidate to lead the NFL in touchdowns."