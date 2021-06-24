Donald Trump Jr. to present keynote speech at Summit County Republicans' Lincoln Day dinner
Donald Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at the Summit County Republican Party's 88th annual Lincoln Day dinner next month. Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, will take part in the July 24 fundraising event starting with a VIP photo reception 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at Quaker Station, 135 S. Broadway in downtown Akron. VIP reception tickets, which includes photos with Trump, are $1,000.www.times-gazette.com
Comments / 0