NBA

Watch: Magic Johnson Appears To Be Enjoying Vacation

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. has always put on a show, whether it be on the court or with his Twitter account. It shouldn’t come as a surprise he went viral, while on vacation, on Thursday. Johnson announced on Thursday that he’s on vacation. Even in the midst of such relaxation,...

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

Magic Johnson
Chris Paul
