Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Portage Biotech Shares Slide

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 19 days ago

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 1.03% to 34,222.59 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 14,377.16. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.67% to 4,270.15. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,577,710 cases with around 602,830 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 30,082,770 cases and 391,980 deaths, while Brazil reported over 18,169,880 COVID-19 cases with 507,100 deaths. In total, there were at least 179,635,440 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,892,810 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Rite Aid Corporation#Dow#S P#Johns Hopkins University#Lagging Sectors Financial#X Financial#Xyf#Westwood Holdings Group#Headline Accenture#Fy21#Digital Brands Group#Dbgi#Mrin#Instacart#Marinone#Miromatrix Medical Inc#Miro#Portage Biotech Inc#Prtg
