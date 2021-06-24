The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode Titles Get Mythological

Along with a new teaser for the 11th and final season return of The Walking Dead, AMC also offered the next installment in its series of artistic look-backs at the meaningful moments from the previous seasons of the long-running hit series. This time around, artist Kirk A. Etienne tackles the third season- and in particular, on that season's brutal big bad, The Governor (played by David Morrissey). "The scene of severed heads behind The Governor resonated with me as it was a testament to how far a person would go in response to this human tragedy," Etienne explained to AMC. "The Governor is shown to have no remorse with the non-affected humans — another stark image of how low humanity will fall when faced with a crisis of epic proportions." For Etienne, the ongoing human vs. human conflicts is one of the aspects of the show that keeps him tuned in. "I'm torn about how the survivors will prey on each other as much as the walking dead will," he says. "I'm constantly hoping that they won't turn on each other, but at some point, it looks like most often they do – all in an effort to survive." Here's a look at Etienne's artwork (and available to purchase here):