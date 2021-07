F9 is currently playing in theatres and it features the return of many longstanding franchise favorites. However, there's one star who you won't catch in the latest Fast Saga movie and that's Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock. There has been some feuding within the franchise ranging from some heavily publicized beef between Vin Diesel and Johnson following The Fate of the Furious to Tyrese Gibson accusing Johnson of tearing the "Fast" family apart. However, Tyrese revealed back in December that he and Johnson have made up since things got tense during the release of Johnson and Jason Statham's spin-off movie, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. During a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tyrese opened up about his renewed friendship with Johnson.