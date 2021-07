Jennifer Lopez is already an icon who has made an indelible mark in the fields of music and movies, but now she’s set to combine those two passions. Lopez has signed a deal with Skydance Entertainment and a company called Concord to develop film and television adaptations of some of the world’s biggest musicals, including shows from Rogers and Hammerstein and Andrew Lloyd Webber. And yes, she also has an option to star in at least one of these forthcoming adaptations.