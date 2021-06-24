Automotive Hall of Fame to induct Black manufacturing leaders, race driver

Ford revealed the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer back in May following a camouflaged track teaser and an early leak that showed off the new race car in the flesh. Since then, we’ve gotten a chance to hear its V8 soundtrack as well. The design of the car itself is a bit of a throwback, as it looks far more like the road-going Ford Mustang than its predecessor. But in terms of powertrains, the next-gen Mustang NASCAR racer is much more forward-thinking.