Religion

Put out into the deep

Capital Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week will be a good one. It’s the time of the summer in which we invite a college-age team to St John’s for our youth summer school. It’s called Duc In Altum, Latin for “Put out into the deep,” written in the gospel of Luke 5:1-11. Simon is a busy fisherman, relying mostly on his own strength for his life and work. He meets Jesus, who gets into his boat, and uses such a platform to talk to the people on the shore about the love of God. When the instruction is finished, Jesus tells Simon to put out into deep water for a catch. Although frustrated from his lack of success the night before, Simon sees something in Jesus worth trusting.

www.capjournal.com

Jesus
