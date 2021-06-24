In Charleston, Black history is being told through a new lens

The former slave trade capital of North America reckons with its past as cultural sites set the record straight. None of the exhibits at the Old Slave Mart Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, will tell you that the fingerprints pressed into the building’s bricks are those of enslaved people. No poster explains that prior to the Civil War, enslaved African and African-descended people at nearby plantations made the material by hand: harvesting clay out of rivers, packing it into molds, continuously feeding the fire for the kiln.