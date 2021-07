An Opelousas man is behind bars after the suspect allegedly shot his own cousin during an argument over a Playstation at a home in the 1300 block of Artigue on July 8th. In a press release, Opelousas Police say the male victim suffered serious injuries after being shot multiple times. His cousin - 23-year-old Quintaz Guillory - was identified quickly and found about a block away by officers minutes after they arrived on scene. Turns out, Quintaz Guillory has been involved in other incidents involving firearm-related crimes and was wanted by other agencies. He faces charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.