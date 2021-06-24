Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

Northwestern Mutual amplifies neighborhood revitalization by contributing $1.9 million in grants

By MKE Community Journal
communityjournal.net
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE, WI — June 24, 2021 — Milwaukee residents are taking action to build stronger, healthier and safer communities by raising awareness of available health resources in their community, improving housing conditions and providing youth with educational programming. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is continuing to partner with residents to enhance community-led efforts by contributing $1.9 million in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations.

