Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Windows 11’s widgets pane takes inspiration from Google Now

By Arol Wright
xda-developers
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 is finally here. Microsoft took to the (virtual) stage today to announce the next generation of Windows, the operating system that will replace Windows 10 when it finally launches later this year. While Microsoft’s new update introduces an all-new design language with tons of new features, there are also many smaller changes that, while definitely not game-changers, do make the overall Windows 11 experience a lot more cohesive and better. One of the new changes come in the form of new widgets. One of Windows 11’s biggest new features, as announced by Microsoft, is a new widgets pane, and it looks amazing.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Now#Windows#Microsoft Bing#Widgets#Inspiration#Microsoft Edge#Ui#Ux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
News Break
Windows 10
Related
Technologyxda-developers

Google Chrome is testing a new “Shortcuts” widget on Android

Google Chrome for Android is testing a new widget in the latest Canary release that lets you add Chrome shortcuts to your home screen. The new widget is available in Chrome Canary v93.0.4555.0, but you’ll need to enable an experimental flag to access it. According to Chrome Story, you can...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Ad-Tech Stocks That Will Benefit From Google's Latest Decision

Back in 2019, Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google started developing a "privacy sandbox" to keep users' data private while browsing the web. It revealed more detailed plans in 2020, and said the sandbox would pave a "path toward making third party cookies obsolete." That move wasn't surprising, since Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) Safari,...
Softwaretechviral.net

Windows 11 Preview Build Now Available to Download, Here’s How

Microsoft has finally released its first Windows 11 preview build in the Dev channel. Windows Insiders can now download the preview build 22000.51 and try out the new features like Start Menu, multi-tasking features, updated file explorer, and more. In the first preview build, almost all the visual changes that...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Google Photos for Android prepares to add a homescreen widget for your Memories

Back in October, Google released an update to the Google Photos app for iOS that added a homescreen widget. This widget cycles through the “Memories” albums that Photos automatically generates. On Android, Memories are visible at the top of the “Photos” tab, but Google is preparing to let users see them on the Android homescreen through a widget — just like on iOS.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Act now! Attackers take advantage of the PrintNightmare vulnerability in Windows

Microsoft has released new information about the security vulnerability called PrintNightmare. Among other things, the software company warns that attackers are already actively exploiting the vulnerability. The extent to which this will take place is currently unknown. Since there is no security update yet, admins must act now and protect systems temporarily with a temporary solution (see end of this message).
Cell PhonesThe Verge

Google’s iOS app has a secret pinball Easter egg now

The Google app on iOS appears to have gotten a new Easter egg: a rather entertaining little pinball app hidden away in the “Tabs” menu. The game appears to have been added a few weeks ago, as spotted by several YouTube videos and a Reddit post in the middle of June.
ComputersWired

How to Get Windows 11’s Best New Features Right Now

Microsoft just announced the first new full version of Windows in years, introducing a new Start menu, translucent windows, and Android apps, among many other changes. It’s not due out until this holiday season (when it will roll out as a free update to Windows 10 owners), but if you just can’t wait, there are ways to get some of the best new features right now.
ComputersCult of Mac

Free music app replicates Mac OS X iTunes widget from 2005

The new Music Widget, which is actually a standalone app, brings back to life the original Mac OS X (Tiger) iTunes widget. So you can party like it’s 2005 with your tunes. The Tiger OS, released in 2005, offered nifty little widgets through its Dashboard. Now programmer Mario Guzman gives us an exact replica of the defunct iTunes widget, but for modern Macs.
Technologywindowscentral.com

It's now easier to reply to specific tweets on Twitter for Windows

Twitter recently released an update for its progressive web app. The update brings support for inline replies to 'nearly everyone' and a couple of other new features. You can grab the update on any version of Twitter that's a progressive web app, including Twitter for Windows. Twitter's latest update for...
SoftwarePosted by
Android Police

Google Photos is getting a new widget

Android 12 is completely revitalizing widgets, and even though a public release won't be available until this fall, we're already starting to see the effects. Spotify is working on revamping its music player, Chrome is testing out a new quick action search widget, and now, it's time for Google Photos to do the same.
BusinessVentureBeat

What we can learn from Google’s cookie deprecation delay

Google threw more speed bumps at the digital media industry Thursday by announcing it would delay its deadline for third-party cookie deprecation by nearly two years. While the impact will be felt far and wide, it highlights an overall lack of readiness — by Google and the industry alike — and the need for a cookieless future that benefits consumers, advertisers, and publishers.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google On How Long SEO Takes

Google’s John Mueller answers the question: “how long does SEO take for new pages?” in the latest episode of Ask Googlebot on YouTube. This is a loaded question, and Mueller even makes a joke at the beginning of the video about refraining from his typical “it depends” response. There’s no...
Electronics9to5Google

You can now buy the Fitbit Luxe from the Google Store

The Fitbit Luxe was announced in mid-April but did not go on sale until earlier this month, and it’s now available at the Google Store. One advantage of buying direct is taking advantage of Google One cashback. The Luxe is Fitbit’s latest tracker but the first with a color screen...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Windows 11's BSOD Is Now Actually The Black Screen Of Death

The infamous blue screen of death (BSOD) that occurs when Windows runs into a critical error and barfs all over itself could be changing color, to black. If so, we can recycle the same BSOD abbreviation—it will just stand for black screen of death when Windows 11 arrives. Or at least that is the way it is looking right now, with the official Windows 11 Insider preview build.
Ventura, CApacbiztimes.com

Trade Desk profits from Google’s delay on cookie phaseout

The Trade Desk’s stock rose double-digit percentage points in a week, thanks in large part to Google’s news that it will be delaying its plan to phase out third-party cookies until the second half of 2023. Shares of The Trade Desk, a Ventura-based advertising technology company, opened at $66.23 on June 24, the day of…
ComputersAndroid Central

6 ideas Windows 11 stole from Chrome OS (and 3 Google should steal right back)

Windows 11 has finally been officially unveiled, and many of its biggest features look quite familiar to Chromebook users. From the more simplified UI and centered dock to a notification panel that is almost identical to Chrome OS, there's a lot of borrowed bits and pieces that show how Microsoft is bringing Windows visually into the present, at long last.

Comments / 0

Community Policy