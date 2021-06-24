Windows 11’s widgets pane takes inspiration from Google Now

Windows 11 is finally here. Microsoft took to the (virtual) stage today to announce the next generation of Windows, the operating system that will replace Windows 10 when it finally launches later this year. While Microsoft’s new update introduces an all-new design language with tons of new features, there are also many smaller changes that, while definitely not game-changers, do make the overall Windows 11 experience a lot more cohesive and better. One of the new changes come in the form of new widgets. One of Windows 11’s biggest new features, as announced by Microsoft, is a new widgets pane, and it looks amazing.