Father-and-Son Ministers Arrested for Storming the Capitol

By Corbin Bolies
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 19 days ago
Pastors, congregations, confessions—all elements of religion today. And a new Justice Department court filing. The DOJ announced Thursday it has charged a Florida pastor and his minister son in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. According to the criminal complaint, James Cusick, the father, and Casey Cusick, the son, were each charged with illegal entry in a federal building, disorderly conduct, and violent behavior at the Capitol. The pair’s involvement was disclosed to the FBI by David Lesperance, a congregant of their church who was also at the Capitol and later interviewed by the feds. Authorities also found body-cam and CCTV footage depicting the Cusicks inside the Capitol at the time of the riot.

