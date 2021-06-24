Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Frieze Los Angeles Announces Second Annual Film Award Winner (EXCLUSIVE)

By Angelique Jackson
Variety
Variety
 19 days ago
Frieze and Deutsche Bank announced the winner for their second annual Deutsche Bank Frieze Los Angeles Film Award, a $10,000 prize awarded to an emerging L.A.-based filmmaker. The award went to John Rizkallah, while Jane Chow earned the initiative’s first-ever audience award, which was voted for by the public. The news was announced during a virtual ceremony, during which all 10 of the initiative’s fellows — Tayo Amos, Alyse Arteaga, Giselle Bonilla, Jeremy Burkett, Chow, Ashley Chrisman, David Liu, Rizkallah, Andres Vazquez and Ciara Zoe — had their films presented.

